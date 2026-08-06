POCSO accused demands pizza, complains about dirty toilets in jail: See how alleged kidnapping followed Instagram chats

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Nagpur. He allegedly held a minor girl captive. He is accused of sexually assaulting her repeatedly. The accused is from Thane, and both his parents are doctors.

He has since complained about lock-up conditions. He called the walls dirty and the toilets unhygienic, according to PTI. He demanded pizza, premium meals and soft bedding. He also asked for mosquito repellent, police said. He initially refused a medical examination, too.

The accused also withheld the passwords for his mobile phone. He reportedly controlled the victim's phone as well.

A case has been filed under POCSO. Kidnapping charges have also been registered against Pakhare. Police are examining his phones and social accounts.

Some media reports claim that the accused is 20 years old and is a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student.

Senior Inspector Anamika Mirzapure told HT that the accused had been remanded to two days of police custody for questioning. The boy’s parents learned of the allegations and travelled from Thane to Nagpur on 4 August.

Alleged kidnapping and rescue The 16-year-old girl met Pakhare on Instagram. He allegedly used a fake profile. The two became friends and started chatting online. She reportedly shared private photographs with him. He then allegedly blackmailed her using those images.

Fearing exposure, she continued meeting him afterwards. He allegedly assaulted her at a hotel. He later confined her in a rented Nagpur house.

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She left home on the morning of 2 August. She told her parents she was meeting a friend. She later met the accused in Nagpur instead. Her phone was switched off soon after.

The accused reportedly forced her to record a message. She was allegedly being beaten during the recording. This was sent to mislead her worried family.

Her family alerted the Hudkeshwar police immediately. Officers traced her location using technical methods. She was rescued after more than 30 hours.

Police found her tied up on a bed. She had nearly 20 injuries on her body. Police believe the rescue came just in time. She had deep knife wounds on both wrists. Similar wounds were found on her neck.

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Doctors found further injuries elsewhere on her body. Police said she had been assaulted for nearly 30 hours.

The accused allegedly used a knife. He also allegedly attacked her with a belt. The rescue happened around 11.05 PM on 3 August. Officers looked through a window before entering. They allegedly saw him holding a knife to her neck.