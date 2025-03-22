Podcaster Joe Rogan doesn’t want Canada as 51st state—But wants US to buy THIS instead

  • Podcaster Joe Rogan rejected the idea of Canada becoming the 51st US state, calling the ongoing trade feud between the two nations “the dumbest f–king feud.” Instead, he suggested that Greenland would be a better candidate for US expansion due to its natural resources.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published22 Mar 2025, 08:39 PM IST
Joe Rogan dismissed Trump’s proposal of annexing Canada, emphasizing the need for better relations instead. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)(AP)

Podcaster Joe Rogan has dismissed the idea of Canada becoming the 51st state of the United States, a proposal frequently floated by President Donald Trump. However, Rogan suggested that Greenland could be a more suitable candidate for US expansion.

“This is the dumbest feud”

On the March 14 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan, 57, spoke with comedian Mark Kosta about the ongoing trade dispute between the US and Canada. While calling for stronger ties between the two countries, he pushed back against Trump’s idea of annexing Canada.

“I don’t really think they should be our 51st state. There. I said it,” Rogan admitted with a laugh. “We have to become friends with Canada again. This is so ridiculous. This is the dumbest f–king feud.”

Greenland as the 51st state?

While rejecting the idea of Canada becoming a US state, Rogan suggested that Greenland could be a better option.

“I think Greenland is more accessible. Could probably buy that. If we want a 51st state, it’s Greenland,” Rogan told Kosta.

He added that Greenland’s natural resources, particularly its rare earth minerals, made it an attractive prospect. Joking about climate change, he said, “If global warming is real, because of all the digging and oil and all that s–t, you know, would be good to have a cold spot to eventually warm up.”

Criticism of Canada’s “wokeness”

Despite endorsing Canadian independence, Joe Rogan took a swipe at what he called the country’s excessive political correctness.

“Canada’s just on another level with their wokeness,” he said, addressing the camera directly. “Come back to us, Canada. Come back to us.”

Trump’s tariff threat

Trump has repeatedly argued that Canada relies heavily on the US for trade and defense. Earlier this month, he took to Truth Social to accuse Canada of unfair trade practices.

“Canada is a Tariff abuser, and always has been, but the United States is not going to be subsidizing Canada any longer,” Trump wrote.

He added a direct warning: “We don’t need your Cars, we don’t need your Lumber, we don’t [need] your Energy, and very soon, you will find that out.”

The US is set to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods, with the new measures expected to take effect on April 2.

First Published:22 Mar 2025, 08:39 PM IST
