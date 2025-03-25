Pokémon fans, rejoice! Team Rocket-themed merchandise arriving soon

Fans of Team Rocket will soon be able to gear up in style as The Pokémon Center announces a new line of themed merchandise launching on April 18. The collection includes a variety of items featuring the iconic "R" logo, allowing fans to embrace the villainous aesthetic of the infamous Pokémon group.

New Team Rocket apparel and accessories The lineup includes hoodies emblazoned with "TEAM" and the signature "R" logo, available in both embroidered and printed designs. Additional accessories, such as ties, tie pins, and body bags, also feature the all-over "R" logo design with Pokémon elements.

Pokémon Centers encourage fans to mix and match these pieces—pairing hoodies with pants or accessorizing with ties—to complete the Team Rocket look.

For those looking to grab their gear early, the Pokémon Center Online will open sales starting April 17, at 10 AM.

Special expansion pack and attache case set release Coinciding with the merchandise launch, the Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion pack "Glory of the Rocket Gang" will also debut on April 18. To mark the occasion, a special "Glory of the Rocket Gang Attache Case Set" will be available. This exclusive set includes:

A Team Rocket-themed attache case designed to store Pokémon Card Game decks and related accessories

30 packs of the "Glory of the Rocket Gang" expansion pack The latest additions to the Pokémon Center lineup celebrate the legacy of Team Rocket, offering both fashion and trading card fans a chance to embrace the notorious group’s style.