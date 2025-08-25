Pokémon GO raises level cap to 80, to launch major XP rebalance this October

Niantic has announced a major change coming to Pokémon GO on October 15, 2025. The most important leveling update since the feature's debut in 2020 will see the trainer level cap rise from 50 to 80 for the first time in five years, according to IGN. The game will rebalance the XP requirements for all levels in addition to the new cap, giving players a more seamless progression curve.

What is changing with level system? Currently, trainers can only climb to level 50, a milestone requiring significant XP and specific tasks. According to IGN, players will be able to advance to level 80 following the update, opening up a number of new challenges and rewards.

It further stated that Niantic had verified that the XP rebalance would not result in any trainer losing levels. If you have already attained level 50, you will stay there and might even advance if your total experience points reach the new requirements. The precise XP requirements for every level have not yet been disclosed, though.

Rewards and Research Changes Another ScreenRant report stated that the update also brings new rewards for levelling up, including exclusive avatar items, free storage upgrades for Pokémon and items, and special bonuses for higher-level players, such as increased chances to become Lucky Friends at level 70 and above.

Additionally, level-up research tasks for levels 41-50 will be removed, and new tasks will be introduced for levels 71-80. Existing exclusive items like the level 50 jacket will remain exclusive to those who already earned them, the ScreenRant report added.

XP celebration event before the update To help trainers prepare, Pokémon GO will run a special XP Celebration Event from August 25, 2025, at 1 PM PDT until October 14, 2025, at 11.59 pm local time. This event offers massive XP bonuses, including: 2x XP for Nice, Great, and Excellent throws, +3,000 XP for Raid and Max battle wins, timed research rewarding over 7 million XP, and adjusted level-up research tasks to fit the deadline, the ScreenRant report added.

Players who hit level 50 before the update will receive an exclusive new pose and a commemorative medal displaying their pre-update progress.

What about Pokémon levels? Niantic confirmed that Pokémon power-up levels will remain capped at level 50, even though trainer levels are increasing. The new grind focuses entirely on trainer progression and rewards, the IGN report stated.

FAQs When will the new level cap go live in Pokémon GO? The update launches on October 15, 2025.

What is the new trainer level cap? The cap will increase from level 50 to level 80.

Will I lose my current trainer level? No. Players will not drop in level after the rebalance.

What happens to current rewards for levels 41-50? They will be retired after October 14, so earn them during the XP event.

