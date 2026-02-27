Pokémon Presents 2026: Time, where to stream, and what to expect from the Pokémon Day livestream

Fans across the world are marking a major milestone today as Pokémon Day 2026 brings with it a special Pokémon Presents livestream, celebrating 30 years of one of gaming’s most successful franchises. The annual broadcast, organised by The Pokémon Company, promises fresh announcements, nostalgic surprises and a look at what lies ahead for the beloved series.

This year’s presentation carries extra significance. February 27 marks exactly three decades since the original Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games first launched in Japan in 1996 — a moment widely regarded as the beginning of a global cultural phenomenon.

When is Pokémon Presents? The Pokémon Presents livestream takes place on 27 February 2026, aligning with Pokémon Day celebrations worldwide. The showcase begins at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM GMT, allowing fans across multiple time zones to tune in simultaneously.

The broadcast is expected to run for around 25 minutes, making it one of the longer anniversary presentations in recent years.

Anticipation has been particularly high this year, with speculation ranging from updates on existing titles to possible reveals tied to the franchise’s future, including rumours of a new generation of Pokémon games.

Where can you stream Pokémon Presents? Viewers can watch the livestream free of charge through Pokémon’s official digital platforms. The event is streamed globally via YouTube, Twitch and Pokémon’s social media channels, ensuring easy access for fans regardless of location.

As with previous showcases, announcements are expected to roll out quickly during the presentation, with additional updates and trailers likely to follow online immediately afterwards.

What is Pokémon Presents? Pokémon Presents is an official digital presentation used by The Pokémon Company to share major updates across the franchise. Typically held on Pokémon Day each year, the showcase functions much like a gaming broadcast or digital press conference.

The stream often includes news about upcoming video games, mobile titles, trading card expansions, animated projects and special collaborations. This year’s anniversary edition is widely expected to feature updates across several parts of the Pokémon ecosystem, alongside celebratory content marking the franchise’s history.

Ahead of the event, it was already confirmed that classic titles Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen would return on modern Nintendo platforms as part of the anniversary celebrations, hinting at a nostalgia-focused theme.

What is Pokémon? Pokémon is a multimedia franchise centred on fictional creatures that humans, known as Trainers, catch and train for battles and adventures. Created in the mid-1990s, the series began as a pair of Game Boy role-playing games before expanding into television animation, films, trading cards, toys and mobile gaming.