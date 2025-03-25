Pokémon TCG unveils Scarlet & Violet—Destined Rivals, featuring Team Rocket’s return

  • Pokémon TCG’s upcoming expansion, Scarlet & Violet—Destined Rivals, brings Team Rocket back into the game, launching worldwide on May 30, 2025. Players can align with heroic Trainers or embrace the villainous Team Rocket, featuring Mewtwo ex.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published25 Mar 2025, 02:21 AM IST
The expansion features 83 Team Rocket-tagged cards, 17 Pokémon ex, and exclusive rare and gold-etched cards. Prerelease tournaments begin on May 17, with a digital launch on Pokémon TCG Live on May 29.
The expansion features 83 Team Rocket-tagged cards, 17 Pokémon ex, and exclusive rare and gold-etched cards. Prerelease tournaments begin on May 17, with a digital launch on Pokémon TCG Live on May 29.

The Pokémon Company International has announced the upcoming release of Scarlet & Violet—Destined Rivals, the latest expansion in the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG). The expansion will be available worldwide starting May 30, 2025, at participating retailers.

Team Rocket joins the battle

This expansion marks the return of the Trainer’s Pokémon mechanic, adding a unique twist by incorporating the infamous Team Rocket. Players can align with heroic duos such as Ethan and Ho-Oh ex or Cynthia and Garchomp ex, or choose the darker path by teaming up with Team Rocket, featuring Mewtwo ex under Giovanni’s command.

Notable Cards in the Expansion

The Scarlet & Violet—Destined Rivals set includes a range of powerful and visually striking cards:

  • 83 new cards tagged as Team Rocket's
  • 17 Pokémon ex, including 10 Trainer’s Pokémon ex
  • 23 illustration rare Pokémon
  • 11 special illustration rare Pokémon
  • Six hyper rare gold-etched cards

These cards will be available in booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and other collections.

Early access and Digital release

Players eager to try out Scarlet & Violet—Destined Rivals before its official launch can participate in Prerelease tournaments starting May 17, 2025, through the Play! Pokémon program at select independent retailers.

Additionally, the expansion will debut digitally on May 29, 2025, through the Pokémon TCG Live app, available for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows. Players logging into the app will be able to collect and battle with the new Trainer’s Pokémon cards and earn in-game bonuses.

With Team Rocket’s return and exciting new gameplay mechanics, Scarlet & Violet—Destined Rivals is set to shake up the Pokémon TCG universe.

Also Read | Pokémon fans, rejoice! Team Rocket-themed merchandise arriving soon

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsTrendsPokémon TCG unveils Scarlet & Violet—Destined Rivals, featuring Team Rocket’s return
MoreLess
First Published:25 Mar 2025, 02:21 AM IST
Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
    • Employment Type
    Most Active Stocks
    Market Snapshot
    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    Trending In Market
    Recommended For You
      More Recommendations
      Gold Prices
      • 24K
      • 22K
      Fuel Price
      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Popular in News

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.