Pokémon TCG unveils Scarlet & Violet—Destined Rivals, featuring Team Rocket’s return

The Pokémon Company International has announced the upcoming release of Scarlet & Violet—Destined Rivals, the latest expansion in the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG). The expansion will be available worldwide starting May 30, 2025, at participating retailers.

Team Rocket joins the battle This expansion marks the return of the Trainer’s Pokémon mechanic, adding a unique twist by incorporating the infamous Team Rocket. Players can align with heroic duos such as Ethan and Ho-Oh ex or Cynthia and Garchomp ex, or choose the darker path by teaming up with Team Rocket, featuring Mewtwo ex under Giovanni’s command.

Notable Cards in the Expansion The Scarlet & Violet—Destined Rivals set includes a range of powerful and visually striking cards:

83 new cards tagged as Team Rocket's

17 Pokémon ex, including 10 Trainer’s Pokémon ex

23 illustration rare Pokémon

11 special illustration rare Pokémon

Six hyper rare gold-etched cards These cards will be available in booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and other collections.

Early access and Digital release Players eager to try out Scarlet & Violet—Destined Rivals before its official launch can participate in Prerelease tournaments starting May 17, 2025, through the Play! Pokémon program at select independent retailers.

Additionally, the expansion will debut digitally on May 29, 2025, through the Pokémon TCG Live app, available for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows. Players logging into the app will be able to collect and battle with the new Trainer’s Pokémon cards and earn in-game bonuses.

