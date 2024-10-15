‘Police can’t catch Lawrence Bishnoi’: Ram Gopal Verma’s post after Baba Siddique’s assassination goes viral

Ram Gopal Verma's viral posts highlight Lawrence Bishnoi's revenge plan against Salman Khan for a 1998 deer killing. Despite being jailed, Bishnoi, with a gang of 700, remains a threat, illustrating the absurdity of the situation according to Verma.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated15 Oct 2024, 04:51 PM IST
Police can't catch Lawrence Bishnoi: Ram Gopal Verma's post after Baba Siddique's assassination goes viral
Police can’t catch Lawrence Bishnoi: Ram Gopal Verma’s post after Baba Siddique’s assassination goes viral (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Bollywood director Ram Gopal Verma’s post on Lawrence Bishnoi after Baba Siddique's assassination has gone viral. Check it out.

“A LAWYER turned GANGSTER wants to take REVENGE for a DEER’S death by killing a SUPER STAR and as a WARNING orders some of his GANG of 700 , which he recruited through face book to first kill a BIG POLITICIAN who is a close friend of the STAR," RGV wrote.

The POLICE can’t catch him because he is under the protection of the GOVERNMENT in a JAIL and his spokesman speaks from ABROAD .. If a Bollywood writer comes up with a story like this they will thrash him for writing the most unbelievable and ridiculous story ever,” Verma added.

“LAWRENCE BISHNOI was just a 5 YEAR OLD KID when the deer was killed in 1998 and Bishnoi maintained his grudge for 25 years and now at age 30 he says that his LIFE’S GOAL is to kill SALMAN to take REVENGE for KILLING that DEER .. Is this ANIMAL love at its PEAK or GOD playing a WEIRD JOKE?” the Rangeela director wrote in another post.

His “police can’t catch him” post on X (formerly Twitter) got 5.7 million views while the “weird joke” post received 2.9 million views.

Former Maharashtra MLA Ziauddin Siddique, also known as Baba Siddique, was shot dead on October 12, reportedly by Lawrence Bishnoi's followers. Baba was known for bringing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together after their alleged feud. 

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Currently in Sabarmati Central Jail, Lawrence Bishnoi is suspected of directing gang activities, including efforts to target Salman Khan due to his involvement in the 1998 blackbuck hunting case.

The Bishnoi community, which holds blackbucks sacred, views Khan's actions as an insult. This has led to ongoing threats from Bishnoi, including a 2018 court threat to kill Khan. The intimidation has also extended to other figures, such as singer Gippy Grewal.

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 04:51 PM IST
'Police can't catch Lawrence Bishnoi': Ram Gopal Verma's post after Baba Siddique's assassination goes viral

