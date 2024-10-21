Police Commemoration Day on October 21: Why is it observed today? Know the history, importance, and other details

India observes Police Commemoration Day on October 21 each year, honouring the sacrifice of policemen killed in a 1959 ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh. This day commemorates their bravery 

Livemint
Published21 Oct 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Patna: Police personnel pay tribute to police martyrs during a ceremony to mark the Police Commemoration Day, in Patna, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_21_2024_000010B)
Patna: Police personnel pay tribute to police martyrs during a ceremony to mark the Police Commemoration Day, in Patna, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_21_2024_000010B)(PTI)

Police Commemoration Day 2024: India observes the day every year on October 21 to remember the ultimate sacrifice of the policemen who died in an ambush by Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh, in 1959.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 across India to remember the bravery and sacrifice of the police personnel to protect their motherland.

Why is Police Commemoration Day observed on October 21?

A group of Indian policemen were on a reconnaissance mission at Hot Springs in Aksai Chin on October 21, 1959. The police group was ambushed by Chinese forces. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers fired at Indian policemen without any warning leading to the death of several policemen. Their bodies were returned 23 days later on November 13, 1959.

The Annual Conference of Inspectors General of Police announced in January 1960, to remember October 21 as Police Commemoration Day.

Police Commemoration Day observed across India on October 21

On Police Commemoration Day, ceremonies are held across India at police memorials. Senior police officials ministers and other leaders pay their tributes to the police personnel who sacrificed their lives for the India and maintain law and order.

The day is a reminder of the dedication, courage, and sacrifice of the police forces who serve in challenging conditions, often at great personal risk.

“On this occasion, I pay my humble tribute to all the martyred police personnel. This supreme sacrifice of our brave police personnel will continue to inspire us to move forward on the path of duty with full devotion, dedication and a sense of responsibility...The police force has made a significant contribution in conducting the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya as well as the Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 peacefully,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at a programme held in Lucknow on Police Commemoration Day on Monday.

“...Two brave policemen of Uttar Pradesh Police are also included among the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while performing their duty in the year 2023-24,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and several other leaders participated at the programmed held on the occasion today. 

 

Several programmes have been organised across India to commemorate the day including Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)Community-based activities like blood donation camps, essay writing, motorcycle rallies, etc. 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsPolice Commemoration Day on October 21: Why is it observed today? Know the history, importance, and other details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.05
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.35 (-1.77%)

    Wipro share price

    558.50
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    9.8 (1.79%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.55
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    0.25 (0.16%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,735.00
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    53.85 (3.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,725.00
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    37 (2.19%)

    JM Financial share price

    162.00
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    3.3 (2.08%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    232.65
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.28%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,860.05
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    2.85 (0.15%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Tata Consumer share price

    1,000.95
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -93.7 (-8.56%)

    Kotak Mahindra Bank share price

    1,764.45
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -105.35 (-5.63%)

    Jindal Saw share price

    347.85
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -17.5 (-4.79%)

    Mastek share price

    2,888.15
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -130.1 (-4.31%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tata Investment Corporation share price

    7,358.65
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    544.05 (7.98%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,822.95
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    420.1 (7.78%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,645.25
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    79.95 (5.11%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,743.90
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    212.6 (4.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,425.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,431.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,583.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,435.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.