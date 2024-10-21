India observes Police Commemoration Day on October 21 each year, honouring the sacrifice of policemen killed in a 1959 ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh. This day commemorates their bravery

The Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 across India to remember the bravery and sacrifice of the police personnel to protect their motherland.

Why is Police Commemoration Day observed on October 21? A group of Indian policemen were on a reconnaissance mission at Hot Springs in Aksai Chin on October 21, 1959. The police group was ambushed by Chinese forces. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers fired at Indian policemen without any warning leading to the death of several policemen. Their bodies were returned 23 days later on November 13, 1959.

The Annual Conference of Inspectors General of Police announced in January 1960, to remember October 21 as Police Commemoration Day.

Police Commemoration Day observed across India on October 21 On Police Commemoration Day, ceremonies are held across India at police memorials. Senior police officials ministers and other leaders pay their tributes to the police personnel who sacrificed their lives for the India and maintain law and order.

The day is a reminder of the dedication, courage, and sacrifice of the police forces who serve in challenging conditions, often at great personal risk.

“On this occasion, I pay my humble tribute to all the martyred police personnel. This supreme sacrifice of our brave police personnel will continue to inspire us to move forward on the path of duty with full devotion, dedication and a sense of responsibility...The police force has made a significant contribution in conducting the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya as well as the Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 peacefully," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at a programme held in Lucknow on Police Commemoration Day on Monday.

“...Two brave policemen of Uttar Pradesh Police are also included among the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while performing their duty in the year 2023-24," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and several other leaders participated at the programmed held on the occasion today.