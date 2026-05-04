Polls to plates: Jhal muri, bhelpuri or churumuri? Mapping the many names of India’s viral election snack

In the high-stakes theater of the West Bengal Assembly elections, an unlikely protagonist emerged: the Jhal Muri. What began as a roadside pitstop for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jhargram has evolved into a symbol of grassroots connection. As the BJP leads in the Junglemahal belt—spanning Nayagram, Gopiballavpur, Jhargram, and Binpur—the "Muri Factor" is being dissected by analysts and foodies alike.

The Jhargram "Muri Moment" Two weeks ago, amidst a grueling four-rally schedule, PM Modi paused his convoy for a snack break that went viral.

"In between four rallies across West Bengal... had some delicious Jhalmuri in Jhargram," the PM posted on X.

The image of the Prime Minister eating from a humble paper thonga (cone) resonated in a region where nearly 50% of the population belongs to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In an area facing economic hurdles, this "spontaneous moment" wasn't just about food; it was a masterclass in local engagement that seems to have translated into a lead across all four district seats.

Is it different from bhelpuri? While the untrained palate might see them as identical, the differences are visceral.

The Soul (Mustard Oil): Jhal Muri is defined by the sharp, pungent kick of raw mustard oil. Bhelpuri leans on sweet tamarind and spicy mint chutneys.

The Crunch: Jhal Muri is "dry" and crunchy, featuring chanachur and fried lentils. Bhelpuri is "wet," softened by chutneys and loaded with sev and papdi.

The Add-ons: Bengali Jhal Muri often includes boiled potatoes, soaked kala chana, and even fresh coconut slices—elements rarely found in its western cousin. One Snack, Seven Sisters (and Brothers): Regional Names As you travel across India, the ingredients stay similar, but the identity shifts. Here is how India orders its puffed rice:

The East: Jhal Muri / Jhal Mudhi In West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand, it is Jhal Muri. In Odisha, it becomes Jhal Mudhi, often featuring the legendary Baripada puffed rice, known for its superior crunch and larger grain size.

2. The West: Bhelpuri

The undisputed king of Mumbai’s Chowpatty. Bhelpuri is a symphony of textures—crispy, soft, and tangy—heavy on the sev and finished with a squeeze of lime.

3. The South: Churumuri & Girmit

Karnataka (Churumuri): Found in Mysore and Mangalore, this version is lighter, often skipping the heavy oils for a fresh mix of grated carrots, onions, and a dash of coconut oil.

North Karnataka (Girmit): A specialized variant from Hubli, where the puffed rice is tossed in a sautéed spice paste (gojju) and served with fried green chilies.

4. The Deccan: Uggani / Borugula Muri

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, puffed rice isn't just a snack; it's breakfast. Uggani involves soaking the rice and sautéing it with turmeric and spices, often paired with hot mirchi bajjis.

What is Jhal Muri known as in different parts of India? Name, Region, "The X Factor"

Jhal Muri,West Bengal,Raw Mustard Oil & Chanachur

Bhelpuri,Maharashtra,Tangy Chutneys & Papdi

Churumuri,South Karnataka,Grated Carrots & Lime

Girmit,North Karnataka,Sautéed Spice Paste

Uggani,Andhra Pradesh,Turmeric-tempered & Soaked Delhi CM celebrate West Bengal win with Jhalmuri Delhi CM Rekha Gupta in a tweet wrote, "Under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every state in the country is turning saffron," CM Gupta said.

"Celebrating the victory, with JhalMuri and Rasgulla," CM Gupta further wrote.