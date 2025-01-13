Pongal Festival 2025: Pongal is one of the most popular festival in India, especially in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, etc. The harvest festival began on Monday, January 13, to mark the arrival of harvest season.

The Pongal festival is dedicated to the sun god, who plays a crucial role in agriculture. It is celebrated in many ways in different states including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, etc.

Pongal 2025 begins today: What is its relevance? Bhogi marks the first day of the four-day Pongal festival, one of the country's prominent harvest festivals. The festival is dedicated to honouring the Sun God, who will play a crucial role in agriculture. It is also a time of joy, gratitude, and unity.

Pongal 2025: How is it celebrated in Tamil Nadu? In Tamil Nadu, the festival is celebrated for over four days, with each day carrying its own unique rituals and significance. The festival begins with Bhogi.

The day is dedicated to honouring Lord Indra, who is credited with bringing prosperity to the land. Revered as the rain god, Lord Indra plays a significant role in agriculture and fertility. This celebration is also known as Bhogi Mantalu, as people burn unwanted household items in a blaze made of wood and cow dung cakes on this day.

Pongal 2025: How Andhra Pradesh celebrates the festival? In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Pongal is celebrated as Sankranti which is celebrated as a three day festival. Despite a different name, the festival rituals bear resemblance with that of Tamil Nadu. Just like Pongal, the first day of Sankranti is dedicated to Bhogi, where old possessions are discarded and bonfires are lit.

The second day involves preparations of scrumptious dishes including sweet rice, sesame seeds laddu, etc. The day also involves exchange of these sweet dishes.

The third day of celebration is known as Kanuma and is focused on honouring cattles, with special rituals performed for cows and bulls.

Pongal 2024: How is it different in Karnataka? Pongal is celebrated in Karnataka as Sankranti. The festival is celebrated in a similar fashion like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. But what makes Pongal different in Karnataka is rituals like gobbemmalu.

The Famous Ellu Bella dish, made of sesame seeds and jaggery, is another highlight of Pongal in Karnataka.

Pongal 2025 celebrations: What is different in Kerala? In Kerala, Pongal celebrations coincide with another annual festival Makaravilakku, which is held on Makar Sankranti at the Sabarimala shrine.

Additionally, people prepare traditional Pongal dish and decorate their homes with kolams, offer prayers and thank nature for the harvest.