Pongal 2025 is celebrated with huge joy and fervour in India, especially in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and other states. The festival also lead several eateries to offer Pongal special delicacies to their customers. In Bengaluru, several hotels and restaurants are offering Pongal special dishes next week.

Pongal 2025: Bengaluru restaurants offering delicacies From Klinx, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Links to Hallimane a number of hotels are offering festive special dishes to their customers on the occasion of Pongal 2025, according to Femina.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore The luxurious hotel offers multiple dishes linked to Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Baisakhi. Its famous dishes include Multani Paneer Tikka, Sarson ka Saag, Makai ki Roti, etc.

Conclude your feast with sweet dishes like Coconut Jaggery Gujiya and halwa.

Momo Café, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road Another hotel to celebrate the festive spirit of Pongal is Momo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road. Top rated dishes from Momo Cafe's menu are Chingri Malai, Green Curry, Subz Hariyali, etc.

Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway People can visit the hotel on January 19 to experience grand Pongal special dishes. Lucky visitors can enjoy traditional South Indian dishes featuring millets, rice. Experience the perfect Pongal special flavour of these dishes served on banana leaves.

You can also get southern specialities like Pidi-Kozhi, Coconut and Payasam specials.

The Leela Bhartiya City Enjoy a freshly prepared meal enriched with spices at Leela Bhartiya City to celebrate Pongal. The restaurant will provide a set of special dishes for its customers on January 14, according to reports. The Pongal special dishes at the hotel will include kara Pongal, karamani porial, mor milagai, etc.

According to Times Now, the menu for the occasion has been created by chef Rajesh Roy.