Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pongal 2025 on your plate: Where to enjoy festive special delicacies in Bengaluru? Check these 5 hotels

Pongal 2025 on your plate: Where to enjoy festive special delicacies in Bengaluru? Check these 5 hotels

Livemint

Pongal 2025 will be celebrated joyfully across India, particularly in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Numerous hotels and restaurants, including Hilton Bangalore and Momo Cafe, are offering special festive dishes, including traditional South Indian delicacies, on January 13-19.

Pongal 2025: Five restaurants where you can enjoy festive special dishes in Bengaluru.

Pongal 2025 is celebrated with huge joy and fervour in India, especially in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and other states. The festival also lead several eateries to offer Pongal special delicacies to their customers. In Bengaluru, several hotels and restaurants are offering Pongal special dishes next week.

Pongal 2025: Bengaluru restaurants offering delicacies

From Klinx, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Links to Hallimane a number of hotels are offering festive special dishes to their customers on the occasion of Pongal 2025, according to Femina.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore

The luxurious hotel offers multiple dishes linked to Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Baisakhi. Its famous dishes include Multani Paneer Tikka, Sarson ka Saag, Makai ki Roti, etc.

Conclude your feast with sweet dishes like Coconut Jaggery Gujiya and halwa.

Momo Café, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

Another hotel to celebrate the festive spirit of Pongal is Momo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road. Top rated dishes from Momo Cafe's menu are Chingri Malai, Green Curry, Subz Hariyali, etc.

Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway

People can visit the hotel on January 19 to experience grand Pongal special dishes. Lucky visitors can enjoy traditional South Indian dishes featuring millets, rice. Experience the perfect Pongal special flavour of these dishes served on banana leaves.

You can also get southern specialities like Pidi-Kozhi, Coconut and Payasam specials.

The Leela Bhartiya City

Enjoy a freshly prepared meal enriched with spices at Leela Bhartiya City to celebrate Pongal. The restaurant will provide a set of special dishes for its customers on January 14, according to reports. The Pongal special dishes at the hotel will include kara Pongal, karamani porial, mor milagai, etc.

According to Times Now, the menu for the occasion has been created by chef Rajesh Roy.

Shangri-La Bengaluru

The hotel will offer festival special dishes to its customers on January 13 and January 14. The Pongal, Makar Sankranti special buffet at the outlet will feature dishes like Sakkarai Pongal, Badanekayi Gojju, Neer Dosa with Kori Gassi, etc.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.