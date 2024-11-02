Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 59th birthday on November 2, 2024, with warm wishes from Bollywood celebrities. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, shares the same birthday and has an estimated net worth of ₹ 45-50 crore, managing both Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday on November 2, 2024. Several Bollywood celebrities and eminent personalities have extended their warm wishes to King Khan on his birthday on social media. Coincidentally, Shah Rukh Khan shares his birthday with his manager and family friend, Pooja Dadlani.

Born on 2 November 1983, Pooja Dadlani is more than just Shah Rukh Khan's manager and plays a key role in managing Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata Knight Riders. Here are all the details about Pooja Dadlani's net worth.

Pooja Dadlani's net worth Pooja Dadlani earns an estimated ₹7-9 crore annually, according to a Times of India report. The Bollywood celebrity manager, reported TOI, enjoys a net worth of ₹45-50 crore. Mint couldn't independently verify the information.

Pooja Dadlani owns a lavish house in Mumbai's posh Bandra East area and an impressive collection of luxurious cars. Her Mumbai house was designed by Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan. According to aMagicBricks report, Pooja Dadlani's house may cost between ₹5.63 crore and ₹7.88 crore.

Apart from managing Shah Rukh Khan's professional commitments, Pooja Dadlani shares a cordial bond with Gauri Khan, SRK, and the rest of the family. She is married to Hitesh Gurnani, the director of Lista Jewels. Her daughter's name is Reyna Dadlani.