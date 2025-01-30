Poonam Pandey takes holy dip at Mahakumbh, shares photos, videos: Instagram reacts, ‘Tumhaare paap dhoye nahi jaa sakte’

Poonam Pandey visited Mahakumbh 2025 and took a holy dip. The controversial social media personality shared photos and videos of her experience on Instagram.

“Mahakumbh….Witnessing life up close, where a 70-year-old walks barefoot for hours, where faith knows no limits. Feeling deeply for those who lost their lives, hoping they find moksh. The devotion here has left me speechless,” she wrote on Instagram.

However, not everyone was impressed.

“Tumhaare paap aise hain jo kabhi dhoye nahi jaa sakte (Your sins are such that can never be washed away),” wrote one user.

“Sau choohe khaake billi chali Hajj (The cat went for Hajj after eating a hundred rats),” wrote another.

Some social media users, nevertheless, appreciated Poonam Pandey for visiting Mahakumbh 2025.

“Subhe ka bhula raat ko vapas ghr aaye to poochna kya (If someone who went astray in the morning returns home by night, is there any need to question them?),” asked one user.

“Prayagraj mein aapka swagat hai (Welcome to Prayagraj),” wrote another.

“Aapke sab paap samaapt hue… Ek nai shuruaat ki ummeed hai mujhe… Kya aapke aacharanon mein badlav nazar aayega (All your sins end here… I hope for a new beginning…Will there be a change in your behaviour?),” asked one user.

Who is Poonam Pandey? Poonam Pandey first gained attention in 2011 when she promised to strip naked if India won the cricket World Cup. While India did win, she later claimed she couldn’t fulfil her promise due to BCCI’s restrictions.

Since then, Poonam Pandey has been sharing bold and suggestive content on social media. In 2014, a police complaint was filed against her for allegedly spreading obscenity online.

The model and actress are reportedly active on OnlyFans, a platform known for exclusive content that is mostly explicit. The platform often features pornographic content.

In a bizarre stunt, her team falsely announced her death in 2023. She later revealed it was to raise awareness about cervical cancer, sparking major criticism.

The search for “Mahakumbh” on Google India was extremely high during January 28-29:

