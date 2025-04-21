Pope Francis dies at 88, internet mourns the loss of most progressive priest: ‘Spoke for Gaza, poor, same sex union…’

Pope Francis, the first Latin American to lead the Roman Catholic Church on Monday, 1:35 am EST. He was 88. The Vatican confirmed the news in a video and left many hearts broken on the internet.

Pope Francis's death In a video statement on the Vatican's TV channel, Cardinal Kevin Farrell said, “Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church."

Internet remembers Pope Francis Mourning the loss of Pope Francis, many hailed him as the most ‘progressive priest’ from the Vatican.

Reacting to the news of his passing, a user took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “Remember, Pope Francis chose to SPEAK OUT for Gaza. He called the Catholic Parish in Gaza EVERY NIGHT to make sure they had eaten. May he rest in peace (sic).”

“Im not religious but damn (sic),” said another user. The user also added, “Pope Francis, he’s probably the most progressive pope we had so far. during his last days on earth, he was calling for peace and ceasefire in Gaza, he’s even in favor of same sex union (sic).”

“May you rest in peace, Pope Francis. You stood up and spoke out — relentlessly — for the poor, the persecuted, the victims of war, the refugees, the migrants. May you continue to give us faith and courage in this brutal world,” posted Commissioner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

Someone revisited moments from the Pope's last public appearance and wrote, “Pope Francis died this morning. Yesterday, I filmed him saying “Buona Pasqua.” I didn’t know I was looking at him for the last time. Didn’t know I was capturing a goodbye. Thank you Papa Francesco for everything. (sic)”

Indian PM Narendra Modi posted: “Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope.”

On Easter Sunday, Pope Francis surprised thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican by making an unexpected appearance.