OnlyFans actress, a 27-year-old porn star, Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves has reportedly died after falling off the balcony of a hotel in Brazil, according to a report by The US Sun. The report said that she was filming a scene for an adult content site when the incident happened.

Also known as Anna Polly, Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves was in the middle of filming a threesome scene in Rio de Janeiro when she reportedly fell off the balcony. She used to make content for OnlyFans.

According to The US Sun report, the body was found in a courtyard in the hotel complex.

Also Read | US Supreme Court debates Texas law requiring porn sites to verify age

The report said she fell off “after an intense love-making scene reportedly sent her head-over-heels off a balcony”.

Two males were shooting the scene with the porn girl. The Police are interrogating them. According to the report they have given conflicting accounts of what happened.

The hotel where the incident occurred has been named locally as the four-star Mont Blanc Apart Hotel. The CCTV footage of the hotel is being checked for any clues.

Also Read | Man arrested for supplying drugs to Liam Payne: Argentine police

“We are conducting a thorough investigation to clarify what happened. It’s a complex case, and we don’t rule out any possibility, from an accident to a possible crime," a Baixada Fluminense Homicide Unit spokesman was quoted as saying in the report.

OnlyFans actress Anna's death announced by her boyfriend Anna's death was announced by her boyfriend, Pedro Henrique.

In a social media post, he said, “It’s so difficult without you. As the hours pass, it’s starting to sink in, and the hole in my heart is only getting bigger.”

Henrique also spoke with the Brazilian magazine Quem. He said: “All the information about the case is already in the hands of the police, and they are investigating.”

Also Read | PhD dropout who joined Onlyfans now uploads lectures on Pornhub. She earns

“If someone is to blame, they will pay, and the culprit will be found. She died in the fall. There was no time to save her,” he said.