OnlyFans actress, a 27-year-old porn star, Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves has reportedly died after falling off the balcony of a hotel in Brazil, according to a report by The US Sun. The report said that she was filming a scene for an adult content site when the incident happened.
Also known as Anna Polly, Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves was in the middle of filming a threesome scene in Rio de Janeiro when she reportedly fell off the balcony. She used to make content for OnlyFans.
According to The US Sun report, the body was found in a courtyard in the hotel complex.
The report said she fell off “after an intense love-making scene reportedly sent her head-over-heels off a balcony”.
Two males were shooting the scene with the porn girl. The Police are interrogating them. According to the report they have given conflicting accounts of what happened.
The hotel where the incident occurred has been named locally as the four-star Mont Blanc Apart Hotel. The CCTV footage of the hotel is being checked for any clues.
“We are conducting a thorough investigation to clarify what happened. It’s a complex case, and we don’t rule out any possibility, from an accident to a possible crime," a Baixada Fluminense Homicide Unit spokesman was quoted as saying in the report.
Anna's death was announced by her boyfriend, Pedro Henrique.
In a social media post, he said, “It’s so difficult without you. As the hours pass, it’s starting to sink in, and the hole in my heart is only getting bigger.”
Henrique also spoke with the Brazilian magazine Quem. He said: “All the information about the case is already in the hands of the police, and they are investigating.”
“If someone is to blame, they will pay, and the culprit will be found. She died in the fall. There was no time to save her,” he said.
No arrests have yet been made in the incident yet.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.