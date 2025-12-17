Portuguese YouTuber calls out Indian man for inappropriate touching in viral Thailand beach video

A Portuguese YouTuber has sparked a global conversation on consent, safety and online stereotyping after sharing a video that shows her confronting a man who allegedly touched her friend without permission on a beach in Thailand.

Oksana S, who was walking along the beach with a friend, recorded the moment when a group of men approached them. In the video, one of the men is seen putting his arm around the women. When he allegedly touches Oksana’s friend without consent, the YouTuber steps in and confronts him, asking him to stop and questioning his behaviour.

“Why are you touching her?” Oksana can be heard saying in the clip, visibly angry as she shields her friend. She later shared the video on social media with the caption: “Some drunk people are just …”

Watch the viral video here:

The video has since gone viral, crossing 21 million views on Instagram. While many users praised Oksana for confronting the men, the comments section also saw widespread speculation about their nationality. However, in her YouTube vlog, Oksana said the men had told her they were from Bengaluru and Mumbai.

“These people do the same in India now in foreign, Indian govt must cancel such people's passports so they don't give bad name,” one user commented. Another wrote, “It’s not all Indians, but it’s always the Indians,” while a third said they felt ashamed that such behaviour could damage India’s global image.

“Indian men shouldn't be allowed to travel to these destinations. Only let the women travel,” the fourth suggested.

“Why do they all behave like women are their property,” the fifth user wrote.

At the same time, many users focused on applauding the YouTuber’s response rather than the man’s identity. “Brave girl,” one comment read. “Loved the way you threatened him,” another user wrote, while several others called her a “bold queen” for intervening immediately.

The incident comes amid a sharp rise in Indian travel to Thailand. In 2024, the country welcomed around 2.1 million Indian tourists, nearly a 30% increase compared to the previous year, according to official tourism data. The surge has also brought renewed attention to conversations around responsible tourism, cultural sensitivity and individual accountability while travelling abroad.