‘Positive move’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: Royal Family expert believes William’s brother going back to ‘roots’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly bought a property in Portugal, giving them homes on both sides of the Atlantic. This move might allow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to spend more time in Europe and stay closer to some family members.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has suggested that this move might indicate Harry and Meghan want their children, Archie and Lilibet, to have ties with their UK family.

“I think it perhaps suggests that they DO want their children to know at least some of their UK family. It will be good for Archie and Lilibet to spend time with their little cousins, and Eugenie will remain an important link between Harry and the rest of his family," Bond told OK!.

One of Harry’s cousins, Princess Eugenie, along with her husband Jack Brooksbank, already has a home in Portugal, where they live with their two sons, August and Ernest.

Jennie Bond has also expressed surprise at the couple’s decision to buy a place in Portugal, especially considering Harry’s previous complaints about financial struggles. She thought it would have been simpler for them to stay with Eugenie or rent a home.

“It suggests that they intend to spend more time on this side of the Atlantic. And that’s a positive move because it implies that the children won’t be solely immersed in American culture and will have a better understanding of their European roots," she told the publication.

Frogmore Cottage Despite Harry’s allegedly strained relationship with his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles, he has remained close to Eugenie.