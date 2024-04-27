The Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles III's return to public-facing duties next week after a nearly three-month hiatus. The monarch had taken a step back from his duties to concentrate on his undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

In another update, the Buckingham Palace spokesperson told People's Magazine that the doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress the monarch made and added that his treatment will further continue. "Doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties," the palace spokesperson said as quoted by People's Magazine.

Further, the spokesperson added that any public-facing engagement will remain subject to doctor's advice. “Any public-facing engagements will be announced nearer the time in the usual way and will remain subject to doctors’ advice," the spokesperson added as quoted by the daily.

Buckingham Palace's statement on King resuming duties

On April 26, Buckingham Palace took to X and wrote, “His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis."

"To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead."

“In addition, The King and Queen will host Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June, at the request of HM Government."

"As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!