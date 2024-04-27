Positive update on King Charles' cancer treatment: 'Doctors are sufficiently pleased'
King Charles III will resume public-facing duties after a three-month hiatus, with doctors pleased with his progress and continued treatment planned.
The Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles III's return to public-facing duties next week after a nearly three-month hiatus. The monarch had taken a step back from his duties to concentrate on his undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.
