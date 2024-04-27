Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Positive update on King Charles' cancer treatment: 'Doctors are sufficiently pleased'

Positive update on King Charles' cancer treatment: 'Doctors are sufficiently pleased'

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • King Charles III will resume public-facing duties after a three-month hiatus, with doctors pleased with his progress and continued treatment planned.

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla appear in Buckingham Palace Gardens the day after their 19th wedding anniversary, in London, Britain, April 10, 2024, in this handout picture released by the Buckingham Palace on April 26, 2024. (Image: Reuters)

The Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles III's return to public-facing duties next week after a nearly three-month hiatus. The monarch had taken a step back from his duties to concentrate on his undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

In another update, the Buckingham Palace spokesperson told People's Magazine that the doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress the monarch made and added that his treatment will further continue. "Doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties," the palace spokesperson said as quoted by People's Magazine.

Further, the spokesperson added that any public-facing engagement will remain subject to doctor's advice. “Any public-facing engagements will be announced nearer the time in the usual way and will remain subject to doctors’ advice," the spokesperson added as quoted by the daily.

Buckingham Palace's statement on King resuming duties

On April 26, Buckingham Palace took to X and wrote, “His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis."

"To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead."

“In addition, The King and Queen will host Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June, at the request of HM Government."

"As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year."

