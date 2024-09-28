’Power of Stree’ takes to Paris streets as group grooves to Shraddha Kapoor’s song ’Tu Aayi Nahi’: WATCH

A video, purportedly shot in Paris, showed a group of people grooving on the streets on Stree 2 song 'Tu Aayi Nahi'.

Livemint
Published28 Sep 2024, 12:45 PM IST
The video was shared in social media platform Instagram.
The video was shared in social media platform Instagram.(Instagram)

A video doing rounds on social media shows a group of people dancing to the tunes of the popular Stree 2 song 'Kati raat maine kheton mein tu aayi nahi'. The video was purportedly shot in Paris. As per the social media user, the group was spotted grooving on the streets of the European city.

The video was shared in social media platform Instagram. It was captioned as "Aayi nahi 😍🔥 #hkdc #hkdcfamily". The video, which was posted on AUgust 3, garnered 27,163 likes.

As comments started pouring in over the video, a user said, "Power of stree". Another commented, "Wowowowwoowwowo". One of those comments invites Stree 2 stars Raj Kumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor to “Have a look at the craze n aura you ppl have created.”

 

'Stree 2' achieved milestone

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is a sequel to the 2018 release "Stree" and featured Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana.

"Stree 2" is the latest offering from Maddock Film's horror comedy universe which also comprises titles such as "Bhediya" and "Munjya".

"Stree 2" recently became the first-ever Hindi film to cross the 600 crore-mark at the domestic box office. "Stree 2 inaugurates the 600-cr club, becoming the first-ever Hindi film to reach this milestone! Thank you for your unwavering love and support!" Maddockfilms posted on X on September 23.

Production banner Yash Raj Films on Thursday congratulated Maddock Films for the phenomenal box office numbers of "Stree 2".

Yash Raj Films shared a post on X handle with a caption, "Celebrating the incredible success of '#Stree2'."

"Heartiest congratulations. To Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films, Jio Studios and the entire cast and team of 'Stree 2' for the humongous box office success. You have set a new benchmark for everyone to strive for."

"The last two years have been simply phenomenal for Hindi films and the industry couldn't be happier!"

First Published:28 Sep 2024, 12:45 PM IST
