Prada admits lifting 2026 men's sandal design from India; netizens react, ‘After getting Kolhapuri chappal treatment’

Prada, the luxury fashion powerhouse, recently accepted Indian influence in its Spring-Summer 2026 menswear collection displayed during fashion show in Milan. This comes after the Italian luxury fashion brand faced backlash from Indian artisans and politicians for using traditional design without acknowledging its roots.

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Prada's head of corporate social responsibility, Lorenzo Bertelli wrote, “We acknowledge that the sandals... are inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear, with a centuries-old heritage,” Reuters reported citing the document dated June 27.

A week ago, models wearing leather sandals with a braided design featured in the Milan fashion show. The footwear design closely resembled handmade Kolhapuri slippers, dating back to the 12th century.

The statement issued by Lorenzo Bertelli, son of Prada's owners, further notes that the sandals are at an early stage of design and it is not certain they will be commercialized, but Prada is open to a "dialogue for meaningful exchange with local Indian artisans."

Looking ahead to follow-up meetings in this regard, the luxury fashion brand stated, “Kolhapuri chappals inspiration for footwear featured in our Milan show,” PTI reported.

A Prada spokesperson also issued a statement admitting that the footwear's inspiration came from India and noted that the company has "always celebrated craftsmanship, heritage and design traditions".

Social media reaction Netizens strongly reacted to Prada's acknowledgement, as one user stated, “Luxury giant Prada finally admits its 2026 men's sandals were inspired by Kolhapuri chappals after getting a Kolhapuri chappal treatment on social media.” Another user quipped, "I have a pair of size 9 Kolhapuri chappals, originally purchased from Kolhapur(none of that cheap #Prada ripoffs) with the red "turra" on top. It has touched the haloed grounds of Pandharpur and Alandi too. Sparingly used. Make 2005. Price 1.2 lakhs only. No brokers please."

A third user commented, “The subtle racism in naming Roman sandals from their origin but hiding the Indian origin of the Kolhapuri chappals. Even now they call them 'inspired' but not what they actually are. These are Kolhapuri chappals.” A fouth user replied, “Congratulations to Kar Kolhapuri chappals artists on your victory.”

A fifth user remarked, “indians didn’t know how to market kolhapuri chappals. There are a lot of such things that are a pride of India and before anyone robs them they need to be brought to light.”

Outraged by lack of acknowledgement, a number of users vented out on social media, including RPG Group Chairperson Harsh Goenka, who stated, "Prada is selling products looking like Kolhapuri chappals for over ₹1 lakh. Our artisans make the same by hand for ₹400. They lose, while global brands cash in on our culture. Sad!

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge took a dig at the brand and said that Prada is selling what are essentially Kolhapuri chappals for ₹1.2 lakh a pair. He emphasised that the names, work, and legacy of the state's artisans who craft these iconic chappals should have access to global platform as GI tag only provides legal rights.

