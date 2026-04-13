Praful Hinge finally makes IPL debut in SRH vs RR after facing a snub against Punjab Kings despite being named at toss

Praful Hinge has finally made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium on Monday after being snubbed at the last moment in their previous game despite being named at the coin toss by captain Ishan Kishan. On April 11 in Mullanpur, Hinge was named in the playing XI replacing Jaydev Unadkat.
"Salil comes in in place of Livingstone and Praful Hinge, it's his debut game, in place of Jaydev Unadkat," Kishan had said at the toss. However, the Vidarbha pacer never took the field as Sunrisers Hyderabad opted for Unadkat who shared the new ball after coming in as an Impact sub for Travis Head.
On Monday, Hinge was once again named in the playing XI, replacing Unadkat from the previous game. “We have got two changes from the last game, (Praful) Hinge coming in (and veteran Jaydev Unadkat misses out, Harshal Patel is among the impact players),” said Kishan after losing the toss to Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande
Meanwhile, Parag won the toss and opted to bowl first in Hyderabad. Rajasthan Royals are sitting atop the IPL 2026 Points Table with 8 points from four games. Speaking during the toss, Parag said they have made two changes with South African batter Lhuan Dre Pretorious making his debut.
“We will be bowling first. A new wicket for us, first time it has been used this season as well. So hopefully there is a little bit of stickiness at the start. We have got two changes. Brijesh (Sharma) steps out, and Tushar Deshpande comes in. Hetty (Shimron Heymyer) gets a rest, and Pretorius makes his debut,” said the Assamese cricketer.