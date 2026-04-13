Praful Hinge's IPL salary: How much will the Vidarbha pacer earn with Sunrisers Hyderabad? All you need to know

Praful Hinge couldn't have asked for a more dreamy Indian Premier League (IPL) debut after the Vidarbha pacer struck three times in his very first over against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. Defending 200-plus total, the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer dismissed Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius to become the first player ever in the history of the tournament to take three wickets in an opening over of an innings.

Hinge was to make his IPL debut in Sunrisers Hyderabad's last game against Punjab Kings after being named at the coin toss by captain Ishan Kishan. But the 24-year-old endured a heartbreak when he found out that Jaiydev Unadkat would be taking the field instead of him.

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After his first ball was glided by Yashasvi Jaiswal to towards third man, Suryavanshi went for a pull in the first ball that he faced. The ball took a thick top edge only for Salil Arora to complete the catch. Two balls later, Dhruv Jurel played on to his stumps before Pretorius was caught by Nitish Reddy at the deep backward square-leg region.

That's not all. Hinge returned in his second over to get better of rival captain Riyan Parag to make it four wickets in his first two overs to leave Rajasthan Royals at 9/5 after three overs in the chase.

What's Praful Hinge's IPL salary? Having impressed with the red ball in his 10 first-class matches, Hinge played a crucial role in Vidarbha's maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph. The domestic grind proved worthy for Hinge as he was picked up for base price of ₹30 lakhs during the auction last year in December.

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Picked as a back-up option to the seniors in the side, Hinge proved to be one of the cost-effective scouting finds for the 2016 champions in the ongoing season. In addition to his ₹30 lakhs contract, Hinge will be significantly benefitted by the BCCI's 2025-27 cycle pay structure.