Pranit More issues fresh apology over Himanshu Jangra's ₹370 biryani row: ‘I deserve the hate’

Bigg Boss winner and stand-up comedian Pranit More has issued a fresh apology after heavy backlash over Himanshu Jangra's controversial ₹370 biryani remark at his event. More clarified that his Instagram account was suspended amid reports of him deactivating his profile. However, he reacted to the controversial statement of Jangra and called it a ‘lapse in judgement’ on his part.

Pranit More on ‘ ₹ 370 biryani’ controversy In the video, Pranit More said, “Hello, toh baat yeh hai ki main yeh baat kaafi time se karni thi, lekin mera Instagram suspend ho gaya tha. Aap sabne mera crowdwork dekha hoga, jiske wajah se mujhe kaafi hate mil rahi hai. Aur mujhe lagta hai ki main shayad is hate main deserve bhi karta hoon. (Hello, so the thing is that I wanted to say this for a long time, but my Instagram got suspended. You all might have seen my crowd work, because of which I am receiving a lot of hate. And I feel that I probably deserve this hate.)

Also Read | Pranit More deactivates Instagram after viral ₹370 biryani clip sparks outrage

More recalled the details of the event and admitted that Himanshu Jangra's comments were derogatory. He also apologised for the same.

He added, “Kyunki jab main us ladke ke saath crowd work kar raha tha, usne kaafi derogatory baatein boli aur sab log bhi us par hans rahe the. Mujhe lagta hai ki ye meri sabse badi galti thi. Main chahta toh usey wahin rok sakta tha, lekin maine use ek platform diya jisse cheezein itni escalate ho gayi. Jinko bhi is wajah se hurt hua hai, un sab se main maafi maangna chahta hoon. (Because when I was doing crowd work with that guy, he made some derogatory remarks and everyone was laughing at them. I feel this was my biggest mistake. I could have stopped him there itself, but I gave him a platform which escalated the situation. I want to apologise to everyone who got hurt because of this.)”

"Jo bhi legal proceedings mere khilaaf chal rahi hain, unmein main authorities ke saath cooperate bhi kar raha hoon. Main aapse bas yahi request karta hoon ki mujhe ek aur chance diya jaye. Main behtar insaan ban kar dikhaunga (I am also cooperating with the authorities in any legal proceedings against me. I only request you all to give me one more chance. I will prove that I can become a better person," he requested one chance from the public amid heavy backlash.

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Pranit more row explained Pranit More landed in a controversy after a video clip from his Gurugram stand-up show went viral. At the event, his interaction with audience member Himanshu Jangra left many angry on the internet.

Jangra talked about an experience from a date, implying that after spending ₹370 on a plate of chicken biryani during a date, he expected something in return from the woman. He said, "Maine kaha ki ₹370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi." He said that he felt entitled to physical intimacy as he paid for her meal.