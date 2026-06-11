Pranit More: Sejal Pawar unfollows everyone on Instagram; medical student says, ‘I'm not here to justify…’

Days after an audience member at a show by stand-up comedian Pranit More drew criticism over an alleged misogynistic remark, another attendee has come under fire for comments made during a separate show hosted by the Bigg Boss Season 19 finalist.

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The attendee, identified as Sejal Pawar, who describes herself as a final-year MBBS student, said during an interaction that medical students would sometimes mock the private parts of male cadavers. The remarks triggered criticism on social media.

Also Read | Pranit More deactivates Instagram after viral ₹370 biryani clip sparks outrage

The controversy follows backlash against 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra. He drew criticism online after saying he spent ₹370 on chicken biryani for a date and expected a "return" on that investment.

Comments by both participants have faced severe backlash on social media.

Pawar's Instagram bio states that she is affiliated with King Edward Medical College in Mumbai. It’s a government medical college officially funded and run by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

She remarked that medical students would compare the 'sizes' of male corpses in the hospital. However, she left the statement unfinished and broke into laughter midway through. The exchange, anyway, has sparked controversy.

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Pranit More then described the kinds of jokes they might crack in such situations. He articulated what Sejal did not.

Also Read | Case registered after comedian Pranit More attacked over jokes on Veer Pahariya

"Now, we'll be scared to donate our body," More joked. He added that people would worry about Sejal making fun of them.

After the controversy had erupted on social media, Sejal Pawar apparently made her Instagram profile private.

Sejal Pawar’s Instagram Earnings Screenshots from an earlier time show that her profile is verified. She had 103 posts and 244K followers and followed 676 accounts.

Her bio identified her as an MBBS student at KEM Hospital, Mumbai. She also had a community called "Sejal's squad" with 6.4K members. It appears to be an Instagram Subscription, available only to paid members.

If we assume a modest ₹49/month tier, which is a common Indian pricing point, she is likely to earn ₹ 3,13,600 per month. However, Apple App Store and Google Play take a 30% cut ( ₹93,900 in this case. So, Sejal’s earnings can be estimated at over ₹2,19,100).

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However, when we visited her profile today, her post count dropped to just 2. Her follower count has fallen slightly to 242K. She is now following 0 accounts.

Her profile photo, which was visible earlier, has been removed. The blue tick verification is no longer visible. Her bio has been wiped clean.

The comparison suggests she deleted almost all her posts and scrubbed her bio after the controversy. Unfollowing everyone and removing her photo may indicate a deliberate attempt to minimise her digital footprint.

Sejal Pawar Apologises Sejal Pawar has apparently apologised for her comments. Since it’s a private account, it seems visible only to followers. However, a recording of the apology video has gone viral on social media.

“I wanted to genuinely address a clip from a recent video that has been circulating. Having watched it back, I completely understand why people were upset by what I said. The topic is a sensitive one, and my comments came across in a way they shouldn't have,” Pawar said.

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“While there was never any intention to disrespect anyone, I recognise that impact matters more than intent. I'm not here to justify what was said or explain it away. I take responsibility for it. Looking back, I can see how my words could be interpreted differently from what I meant!” she said.

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“As a student, this has been a learning experience for me, and it has made me reflect on the way I communicate, especially when discussing subjects that deserve greater thought and sensitivity,” she added.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.