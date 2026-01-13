Prashant Tamang dies of cardiac arrest: How is it different from heart attack? AIIMS cardiologist explains hidden risks

Singer and actor Prashant Tamang's sudden death sent shockwaves across the country. The Indian Idol Season 3 winner passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in Delhi.

Prashant Tamang, Agnivesh Agarwal's deaths spark concern Tamang was 43 and reportedly healthy. He is not the only personality to pass away due to cardiac arrest. Recently, Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal's son, Agnivesh Agarwal, died due to a cardiac arrest at 49. So, what is a cardiac arrest, and why is it becoming common among people under 50?

What is a cardiac arrest? Cardiac arrest, otherwise known as sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), is a condition wherein the heart suddenly stops its activity due to several contributing factors.

Talking to Livemint, eminent cardiologist Dr Nitish Naik stressed that cardiac arrest is potentially linked to lifestyle disorders.

Dr Naik, who is the Senior Consultant and Additional Professor of Cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said, “Coronary artery disease is not essentially a disease of the middle-aged or elderly. Blocks start appearing in our arteries at a much younger age, in the 20s and 30s. When someone is indulging in an unhealthy life, especially among city people with a sedentary lifestyle with unhealthy eating habits such as binge-eating and lots of addictions, all of these contribute to heart diseases."

Rise in cardiac arrest under age 50 There is a concerning increase in SCAs in people under 50, particularly in India, with factors such as unhealthy diets, stress, sedentary lifestyles, smoking and genetics reportedly playing crucial roles.

As people are exposed to different lifestyles, the rapid availability of fast food and unhealthy items increases the risks of heart problems.

“It is much easier to buy a packet of chips, cola or any carbohydrate beverage than healthier options like lassi, nimbu pani or a fruit. This is one of the terrible things about globalisation. A lot of food that we eat contains trans fat, which our body can't digest. These fats have entered the food chains as foods need to be preserved for a long time without becoming rancid. People are now consuming this food in large quantities because it is easily available, cheap and can be stored for long. More and more people have not been physically active, which has become a problem, taking a toll on our health," noted Dr Naik.

Difference between cardiac arrest and heart attack In simple terms, cardiac arrest is a heart condition. On the other hand, a heart attack is one of the reasons for cardiac arrest.

In cardiac arrest, the heart simply stops and is called the most serious case. There are various reasons behind a cardiac arrest, such as blockages, which is called a heart attack. It can also occur due to abnormality in the heart muscle or cardiomyopathy, or abnormality in the electrical conduction of the heart or arrhythmia.

“In cardiac arrest, the heart does not contract or beat. There are lots of reasons why a person can develop it. A heart attack is a layman's term for a sudden blockage in the heart's artery that leads to the stoppage of blood flow and weakening of muscle, causing cardiac arrest,” explained Dr Naik.

Can healthy people get cardiac arrest? Amid the rising number of heart diseases, several cases report sudden death.

The doctor noted that even a healthy-looking individual may develop a heart blockage at any time. Hence, it is important to spread the awareness around Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

“Cardiac arrest can be the initial manifestation of a heart attack.”

A person may have no health problems yet can develop a blockage, which can become the first sign of a cardiac arrest. Even patients who appear perfectly fine, even running marathons or engaging in extreme sports, and otherwise very healthy, may suddenly develop a heart attack.

“They will be fine, and suddenly, in a few seconds, they collapse. Because heart attacks can happen so abruptly, quickly. The only way to make a person reach a hospital is by CPR,” opined the cardiologist.

How to save someone from cardiac arrest CPR is an emergency procedure that's performed when someone's heartbeat has stopped. It is most effective to bring back a person within minutes of a cardiac arrest. Since most of these cases can occur anywhere, whether at home or in the office, the doctor emphasised the importance of CPR.