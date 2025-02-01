Prateik Patil Babbar is set tie the knot with actor Priya Banerjee soon. Prateik, son of veteran actor Raj Babbar and late Smita Patil, got engaged to Banerjee in November 2023 and are now likley to get married on Valentines Day i.e. February 14, report by Times Entertainment stated.

Prateik and Priya's wedding details Sources told Times Enternainment that the wedding is likely to be an intimate ceremony with presence of only close friends and family. Report also noted that the ceremony is likely to be held in Prateik's Bandra home.

The couple reportedly started dating in 2020. On August 28, 2024, they celebrated their fourth anniversary by sharing a photo with a heartfelt message.

“4 years of loving you… 9 months of calling you my fiancé… Cannot wait to do forever with you”

In November 2024, they also celebrated one year of being engaged to each other.

Prateik's past relationship Prateik made his debut with 2008 film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. He starred in several films inlcuding Dum Maro Dum, Ekk Deewana Tha, Issaq, Baaghi 2, Chhichhore, among others. He even acted in several web-series and films including Four More Shots Please!, Rana Naidu, Khwaabon Ka Jhamela among others,

Speaking of his past relationships, Prateik dated his Ekk Deewana Tha co-star, Amy Jackson, but they eventually parted ways. Jackson is now married to Gossip Girl fame's Ed Westwick. In 2019, Prateik married Sanya Sagar, but their marriage ended in 2020.

Priya Banerjee on past Prateik's past relationship, ‘Nobody to judge…’ In an old interview with ETimes from August 2023, Banerjee spoke on his past relationship. She had said that everyone has a past and is no one to judge him. “His past does not matter. Everyone has a past. Some people hide it, and some don’t, and the fact that he has never hidden it, that’s respectful. I, too, have a past. I was a different person than I am now. So, I am nobody to sit here and judge him for his past," she said as quoted by ETimes.

"Our relationship isn’t a clichéd one. We are great buddies, and we talk about anything and everything with each other. It also helps that he has such a lovely big family because I am all about family, food, and celebrations,” she added as quoted by ETimes.

Who is Priya Banerjee? Born in April 16, 1990, Priya Banerjee hails from Canada.

According to IMDb info, She earned a degree in International Marketing and Computer Science from Canada, however, her interest in theatre brought her to India where she got into an acting course in Mumbai.