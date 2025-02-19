Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025: Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur does holy snan in ‘ocean of humanity’ | Watch

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur shared her thoughts on Instagram about her transformative experience at Mahakumbh 2025. She expressed her deep gratitude and awe, stating that words were insufficient to describe the profound impact of participating in this historic event.

Coming from a Sikh background, she admitted that the concept of the Kumbh Mela snan was relatively new to her. However, the grandeur of Mahakumbh 2025 inspired her to explore its mythology and history. She appreciated the immense scale of faith and devotion it represents.

Advertisement

“One that this year celebrated the coming together of an ocean of humanity, the largest ever our mortal eyes will witness. I am in immeasurable awe of the sheer faith and devotion that has fuelled people of all ages and backgrounds to take momentous journeys and efforts just to set foot here,” she wrote while sharing several photos and videos from her Mahakumbh 2025 experience.

Advertisement

Kaur acknowledged the immense dedication of the police and local administration, particularly the Ganga Task Force, in seamlessly managing the massive event. She noted their tireless efforts, often on minimal sleep, to handle the ever-changing demands with remarkable efficiency and warmth.

Also Read | Behind the photo: How influencers struggle to get the perfect frame at Mahakumbh

Nimrat Kaur shares photos and videos from Mahakumbh 2025 The Bollywood actress shared glimpses of her spiritual journey. In one image, she is seen meditating under the shade of an ancient tree, draped in a traditional red outfit with a dupatta covering her head. In one of the pictures, Nimrat Kaur poses at the Sri Akshayavat Temple Patalpuri.

Advertisement

In another picture, she poses in front of “Saraswati Koop”. She was wearing a saffron-printed kurta with a red dupatta and a rudraksha mala around her neck. Her forehead is marked with a tilak.