‘Praying to Allah for Premanand Maharaj’: Prayagraj man’s viral video from Madinah storms social media

An Indian man’s prayers for Premanand Maharaj has gone viral. The main reason for the widespread attention is the fact that the man is a Muslim who prayed in Saudi Arabia’s Madinah, a holy city in Islam.

The Hindu spiritual guru holds a viral presence on social media. Celebrities like Virat Kohli, Hema Malini and Shilpa Shetty previously visited his ashram.

“You must already know about our Premanand Maharaj ji. He is a very noble person from India. I’m from India. I am also among the people who like him. He is a righteous man. I’ve come to know that he’s not been keeping well. I ask Allah to help him recover,” the man says in the viral video.

“I’m from Prayagraj, known for Ganga Jamuni tejzeeb. And, now, I am at such a blessed location, a place from where all the impurity flows away, whether one is Hindu or a Muslim,” he says from Madinah.

“I’m praying for my Hindu brother. It doesn’t matter if one is Hindu or Muslim. They must be honest and ethical human beings. I’m praying to Allah for Premanand Maharaj ji’s health,” the man adds in the video.

The man in the viral video has been identified as Sufiyan Ilahabadia. However, not many details about him are currently available. It is also unclear which social media account initially posted the video. Currently, numerous accounts have reshared it, adding their own take on it. It is uncertain when the video was shot.

Social media reaction Thousands of social media users across communities have hailed the man for this act of kindness. At the same time, they have expressed their affection for Premanand Maharaj.

One user called the video a “moment that heals”.

“As Maharaj Ji battles health challenges, support and prayers have poured in from all corners, reminding us that humanity and faith are universal,” the user wrote.

“Karm aisa karo ki sab mazhab ke dilon par raaj karo (Do such deeds that you rule over the hearts of people of every faith),” commented another user.

“People like you are the symbol of the strength of unity and integrity of our country,” posted another.

“The Quran teaches Humanity First. We can ask Allah for health and recovery from illness of ourselves and others also,” commented another while citing Quran 60:7.

Another comment says, “Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was sent as a messenger for all of humanity. Whether you accept him or not, he is your Prophet.”

Is Premanand Maharaj unwell? Premanand Maharaj, who was born as Anirudh Kumar Pandey, has been battling polycystic kidney disease (PKD) since 2006. He receives regular dialysis, sometimes daily, at his ashram in Vrindavan.

Despite many followers offering kidney donations, Maharaj has repeatedly declined all such offers.

His institution, Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Parikar Shridham Vrindavan, has confirmed that he is doing well. It has urged devotees not to spread false rumours about his health.