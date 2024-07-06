Pregnant Deepika Padukone has a unique reason to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony: Deepika Padukone, who is basking in the glory of her success in Kalki 2898 AD, recently shared pictures of her look from Sangeet ceremony, a pre-wedding function held on Friday. The mom-to-be Bollywood diva headed to attend the function at NMACC in Mumbai.

Dressed in a purple saree, Deepika Padukone flaunted her big baby bump and her pregnancy glow. The Bollywood diva complemented her saree with golden jewellery and tied her hair in a sleek bun.

“Just…coz its a Friday night & 👼🏼 wants to party!!!” wrote Deepika Padukone while sharing the image on Instagram.

Husband Ranveer Singh was quick to shower praises for Deepika Padukone on the post.

“Hayyyye! my beautiful birthday gift! I love you,” commented Ranveer Singh on the post.