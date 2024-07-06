Pregnant Deepika Padukone has a unique reason to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently shared image of her look from the Sangeet ceremony held on Friday in Mumbai

First Published6 Jul 2024, 11:55 AM IST
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Deepika Padukone recently provided a sneak peak to her Sangeet Ceremony look.
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Deepika Padukone recently provided a sneak peak to her Sangeet Ceremony look.(Instagram)

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony: Deepika Padukone, who is basking in the glory of her success in Kalki 2898 AD, recently shared pictures of her look from Sangeet ceremony, a pre-wedding function held on Friday. The mom-to-be Bollywood diva headed to attend the function at NMACC in Mumbai.

Dressed in a purple saree, Deepika Padukone flaunted her big baby bump and her pregnancy glow. The Bollywood diva complemented her saree with golden jewellery and tied her hair in a sleek bun.

“Just…coz its a Friday night & 👼🏼 wants to party!!!” wrote Deepika Padukone while sharing the image on Instagram.

Husband Ranveer Singh was quick to shower praises for Deepika Padukone on the post. 

“Hayyyye!  my beautiful birthday gift! I love you,” commented Ranveer Singh on the post. 

Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy in another social media post in March this year. While sharing the news, the two expressed their happiness in entering a new phase of their relationship and welcoming a new member of the family. The two got married in 2018.

 

