Pregnant with Lilibet, Meghan Markle danced with Prince Harry in hospital to induce labour ‘4 years ago’: Watch video

In a rare glimpse into their personal lives, Meghan Markle shared a heartwarming video from when she was pregnant with Princess Lilibet “four years ago.”

The video was shared to mark the 4th birthday of her and Prince Harry's daughter, Princess Lilibet.

In the video shared on Instagram, a very pregnant Meghan danced with Prince Harry to induce labour since their daughter, like their son Prince Archie, was a week past her due date, and nothing else was helping.

The Sussex also said that she had tried inducing labour through spicy food, walking, and acupuncture, but nothing worked.

“Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do!” Meghan said while sharing the dance video.

Meghan's video post was her third for Lilibet's birthday. Earlier in the day, she shared two photo posts with two pictures each. One featured pictures of her with Lilibet, while the other was completely dedicated to the 4-year-old's bond with her father, Prince Harry.

In the first black-and-white photo, both Meghan and Lilibet have windswept hair, likely on a boat. Another picture shows Meghan cradling newborn Lilibet.

She captioned the post: “Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”

For the second post, Meghan shared a picture of Harry with newborn Lilibet, and wrote, “The sweetest bond to watch unfold. Daddy’s little girl and favourite adventurer. Happy birthday Lili!”

The other picture showed the father-daughter duo running on a what looks like a beach.

