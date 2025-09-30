Previous US government shutdown: President Donald Trump’s first term saw the longest shutdown ever in 2018.

The United States government is heading for a shutdown as the Republicans and Democrats look unlikely to reach an agreement on funding by 12:01 AM on Wednesday, October 1. Interestingly, the previous government shutdown also happened under the watch of President Donald Trump, during his first tenure. According to CNN, the shutdown lasted from December 22, 2018, until January 25, 2019.

The publication reports that the government lost an estimated $3 billion in GDP. It was the longest government shutdown in history and lasted for 35 days.

The 2018-19 government shutdown The previous government shutdown, in 2018-19, was a partial shutdown that saw 300,000 out of around 800,000 government employees furloughed, a CNN report says. The Congress, at the time, managed to pass funding legislation for certain agencies, ensuring that a large number of employees remained active.

However, once the shutdown came to an end, both the suspended and non-suspended government employees received payment for the entire duration of the shutdown.

Upcoming potential shutdown The impasse leading to another government shutdown in the US is caused by the fact that the Republicans don’t have a supermajority in the Senate. With fewer than 60 seats in the upper house, they cannot stall a blockade by the Democrats against funding legislation.

The Hill reports that the Democrats are insisting on full funding for Medicaid and a continuation of subsidies given for the Affordable Care Act. This is proving to be a spanner in the works.

On Monday, President Donald Trump met with Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, the Senate and House leaders of the Democratic Party, respectively, along with the Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, and Senate majority leader John Thune at the White House.

However, The Hill reports that Vice President JD Vance expressed pessimism about any positive outcome of the meeting.

Worries about the impending shutdown What makes the upcoming possible shutdown more problematic for the government employees is the possibility of permanent layoffs of state officials. The Trump administration has been keen to slim down the state apparatus and, according to The Washington Post, has asked various agencies to consider large cuts in personnel.

The Republicans have proposed a temporary seven-week funding arrangement to avert the shutdown. This proposal has been passed in the House, but due to a slim majority, it is not going to be cleared in the Senate.

FAQs What is a government shutdown? A government shutdown entails a cessation of state funding for governmental functions. While essential services like air traffic control and security agencies remain operational, non-essential functions of the government, like national parks and museums, close down temporarily.

Why is the US government heading for another shutdown? The current logjam is caused by Democrats’ insistence on full funding for Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, something the Republican administration is not willing to accept. Funding for various agencies will expire at midnight on October 1.