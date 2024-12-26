Marriages in India are the most celebrated occasion, and people often go overboard to express their feelings for the bride and groom. However, the extra feeling sometimes makes relationships sour among the relatives and the 'pandits'.

Recently, a video hit the internet and has become viral. In the video, a couple could be seen taking the 'saat phere' and their friends throwing flowers on them with full power. This created a difficulty for the pandit to chant 'slokas' and he was irked with the act.

Though the pandit observed it for some time and tolerated the overexcited relatives and friends, he lost his control.

In his attempt to stop the relatives, he smashed the plate – filled with flowers – over the ones who were throwing flowers at the bride and the groom.

Following the video was posted on 26 December, it instantly gained social media users' attention and garnered over 190.4k views.

Here are a few reactions: One wrote, "Pandit ji in Virat Kohli mode."

Another said, "Pandit ji ko itna gussa sobha nhi deta hai, Prem se bhi bola ja sakta tha."

A third wrote, "Panditji be like mujhe rista jodna or haddi todna dono aata h."

"Lagta hai pandit pagal Ho Gaya Hai," wrote the fourth.

A fifth commented, "Pandit ji ko dekh ke flower samjha hein kya fire hein fire."

A sixth wrote, "Pehle hi paise Kam mile hai upar se phool phenk ke mar rahe hai"

"Wedding is NOT a daru-party. It is a religious ceremony. If you want to party have it afterwards. Feras are pious. To stand drunk and with shoes around the sacred fire is against traditions. We anyways do just 3 sanskars left out of 16, keep them pure," commented a seventh user.