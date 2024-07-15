Prime Minister Narendra Modi graces Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s star-studded wedding, stays for 2 hours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only blessed the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant but also spent a substantial two hours mingling with the guests at their wedding, as per a Zoom report.

An attendee shared, “Contrary to the belief that Modiji came and left in a flash visit, he spent a good two hours with handpicked guests. The Ambanis hosted a very exclusive 100-guest sit-in dinner for PM Modi. The Prime Minister regaled each guest with his grace and personal touch,” as quoted by Zoom.

The star-studded guest list included notable figures from the entertainment industry, such as Shah Rukh Khan, his wife, Gauri Khan, and Karan Johar. As per the Zoom report, Akshay Kumar was also invited to the dinner but was unable to attend due to health reasons, as per the Zoom report.

The exclusive dinner featured celebrities as well as prominent individuals from business, sports, medicine, and politics. Reports suggested that Modi's team had conducted thorough research on all the hundred guests, allowing the Prime Minister to engage in brief personal conversations with each attendee.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, married Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony held in Mumbai on July 12. The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place at the Ambani-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The celebrations leading up to the wedding included three pre-wedding events across Mumbai, Jamnagar, and France-Italy. The festivities saw a galaxy of stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and more, making the occasion truly memorable.