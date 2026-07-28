Prime Video India signs multi-year CJ ENM deal to bring more than 100 Korean shows to India

Prime Video India has signed a multi-year distribution deal with South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM to significantly expand its Korean content offering, with more than 100 titles set to become available to Indian audiences over the next two years.

Prime Video India signs CJ ENM deal for 100+ Korean shows The agreement, announced in Mumbai on Monday, includes 26 new CJ ENM titles as well as programmes from the studio’s existing content library. The partnership is an extension of an existing global agreement between the two companies and is intended to strengthen their collaboration in the Indian market.

The upcoming slate includes shows that have already been aired, along with new upcoming shows. Some examples of the already aired shows that will arrive on the platform are Yumi's Cells Season Three and The Legend of Kitchen Soldier. Other titles in the pipeline include Filing for Love, which the companies said ranked No. 1 in 105 countries. The upcoming show 'My Bias, My Boss', starring Kim Hye-jun, Cha Woo-min, and Kang Hoon, will also be available on Prime Video India.

The deal will also make a selection of library titles available to Prime Video customers, including Dear X, Law in the City, Study Group, My Dearest Nemesis, Search: WWW and the first two seasons of Yumi's Cells. The broader offering will span genres including drama, thriller, romance, fantasy and action.

“Building on our strong global relationship with CJ ENM and the deal announced last year, we're excited to deepen this collaboration with a sharper focus on India. The popularity of Korean content has been remarkable across our Prime Video markets. Compelling narratives, diverse genres, and memorable characters that transcend borders have fueled a K-content wave that continues to gain momentum year on year. By bringing a curated slate of premium Korean titles to Prime Video, we’re doubling down on our commitment to making the most innovative and captivating stories from Korea accessible to audiences in India,” said Shilangi Mukherji, director and head, SVOD business, Prime Video India.

All new and upcoming titles covered by the agreement will include English subtitles and dubbing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, potentially widening access to the content beyond audiences who primarily watch Korean-language programming with subtitles.

The deal reflects the continued expansion of Korean entertainment in international markets, with Korean dramas and other forms of K-content increasingly reaching audiences beyond East Asia. CJ ENM has produced and distributed internationally recognised films and television series, while its wider entertainment business spans film, television, music and live events.

“At Prime Video India, we keep a keen eye on what our customers are watching and what stories resonate with them. The surge in popularity of K-content is undeniable. CJ ENM is one of the biggest entertainment studios in Korea, with an expansive library of much-loved titles such as Legend of the Blue Sea, Prison Playbook, Mother, and A Practical Guide to Love, among several others – all of which will be launching on Prime Video over the next two years. The continued success of our global content deal with CJ ENM is a testament to this growing demand. For us, this deal is not only the natural step forward, backed by customer preferences, but also a reflection of commitment to making Prime Video India the go-to destination for the best international content,” said Manish Menghani, director and head of content licensing, Prime Video, India.

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Seo Jangho, executive vice-president of the Platform Division at CJ ENM, said the partnership would allow the company to reach a wider audience in one of the world's largest entertainment markets.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Prime Video India to bring CJ ENM's acclaimed K-dramas to a wider audience in one of the world’s most dynamic entertainment markets. Prime Video's unmatched reach in India, combined with its deep investment in local audiences, makes it the ideal partner to amplify our content to millions of new viewers. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding the global reach of Korean storytelling. We look forward to connecting more deeply with Indian audiences and sharing the richness and emotional depth of K-dramas with viewers across the region.”