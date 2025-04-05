Prince Andrew’s secret ties to Chinese spy UNCOVERED— Late Queen Elizabeth knew all along!

Documents released by British courts on Friday shed light on Prince Andrew’s alleged connections to a Chinese spy, according to a report by CNN.

Advertisement

The report further said that the files included a statement from Dominique Hampshire, a former close aide to the duke, detailing the prince’s communication channels with China’s President Xi Jinping.

The 10-page statement, dated May 2024, was part of a set of documents made public following requests from several British media outlets concerning Prince Andrew’s ties to Yang Tengbo, the alleged spy.

These documents are related to Yang’s appeal after his exclusion from the UK in December, a case he ultimately lost. Yang reportedly developed a close relationship with the prince and co-founded Pitch@Palace China, helping to expand the duke’s Pitch@Palace initiative into the Chinese market.

Advertisement

During a tribunal hearing in December that upheld the decision to bar Yang from entering the UK, it was revealed that Yang had been authorized to represent Prince Andrew in business meetings with potential Chinese investors in the UK.

Read More

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman informed Parliament in December that the decision to ban Yang was made because his presence posed a threat to national security, based on advice from MI5, the UK’s domestic intelligence agency. Yang has denied any wrongdoing.

In his statement, Hampshire revealed that Yang assisted Prince Andrew in drafting letters to President Xi Jinping about the Eurasia Fund. Yang described this effort in his written evidence to the tribunal as a way to "upgrade" the duke’s Pitch@Palace initiative into an investment-focused business or fund. He was also tasked with engaging with “relevant people” in China, according to the British press agency PA. Advertisement

Hampshire stated, “The royal household, including the late queen, were fully aware of this communication—it was certainly accepted, and it may be fair to say it was even encouraged. It was an open channel of communication that was useful to have.”

Buckingham Palace stated on Friday that King Charles met with Prince Andrew and Dominique Hampshire over the past year to discuss proposals for independent funding, but Yang was never brought up during these discussions, CNN reported.