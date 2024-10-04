Prince George is enjoying a new hobby, which father William thought would ‘freak him out’

Livemint
Updated4 Oct 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Prince George is the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton are trying to introduce their son Prince George to the “world of water” by encouraging him to develop a new hobby, scuba diving. Prince George is enjoying his new hobby, scuba diving, which Prince William thought would freak him out, reported PEOPLE.

While interacting with swimmers Adam Peaty and Tom Dean, who represented Britain at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Prince William said, “George loves scuba diving. He's 11 years old. We took him under thinking he would freak out. He absolutely loves it. It's just introducing him to the world of water,” reported PEOPLE citing Hello!

The Prince of Wales shared the news about his eldest son during his visit to the Birtley Community Pool in Tyne and Wear, England, on October 3.

Prince George is the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to PEOPLE, George may have caught his interest in scuba diving from his parents, William and Kate.

Before starting scuba diving as a hobby, Prince George had learnt soccer and is also taking lessons in flying, just like his father, William.

Two years ago, the Prince and Princess of Wales went on to a scuba diving excursion which was a part of their royal tour to the Caribbean. During their tour, the royal couple also enjoyed a dive at South Water Caye to see the Belize Barrier Reef.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have their own individual connection with swimming and other water sports. The successor to the throne, used to play water polo for Eton College and the University of St. Andrews. Meanwhile, his wife had said that cold swimming was one of her favourite fitness hobbies.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are parents to eleven-year-old Prince George, six-year-old Princess Charlotte, and six-year-old Prince Louis. During the summer UEFA European Championships in Germany, the royal couple brought their elder two children to major sporting events.

 

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 12:50 PM IST
