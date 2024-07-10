Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of treating life like ‘prom event’; expert says ‘life isn’t red carpet event’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are again in the news for the wrong reasons. According to a royal expert on Palace Confidential, Meghan Markle is living life as if it were a 'prom event' and has faced unusual accusations of orchestrating events specifically for herself and the Prince to attend together.

While speaking on the Palace Confidential show on YouTube, Charlotte Griffiths, the editor-at-large for the Mail said, “I get the impression that life for Meghan Markle at the moment is a sort of prom event and [Harry] is the prom king and she’s the prom queen and she’s setting up all these events over the years that they can attend together.” The panel was joined by Daily Mail's Royal Editor Rebecca English and Daily Mail’s Richard Eden. Griffiths' comments came amid the time when ESPN selected Prince Harry to receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPY Awards on July 11th.

Griffiths added, “Life isn't a red carpet event for them to show off their brand, there are some very serious events out there and they are being tin-eared.”

On this, Rebecca said on the Palace Confidential, “You very rarely see a member of the Royal Family getting an award for something they have done. There have been joking ones over the years, maybe the King or the Prince of Wales have accepted one environmental award. But you don't [often see it] because they consider public service to be an award in itself.”

The Pat Tillman Award is given to honor individuals who have shown extraordinary dedication to service, leadership, and making a positive impact in their communities.

The prestigious award being conferred to the Duke of Sussex has not gone well with people. Even Pat Tillman's mother Mary raised questions and said, “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the awards,” as quoted by Daily Mail.

On June 28, a Petition was started by a user named Patti Mickel on change.org to “Request ESPN to Rethink Awarding the Pat Tillman Award to Prince Harry." Since the post was published, it has got over 72,000 signatures. In her post, Patti wrote, “Prince Harry, while a former military officer, has been involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive an honor of this magnitude. He has faced accusations of endangering his squadron by publicly revealing military kills.”

