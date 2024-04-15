Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can revive their popularity: Expert suggests 5 things for Duke, Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity in the UK hit an all-time low at 68%. A PR expert recommends they focus on reconstructing their public image, sharing personal challenges and working on projects that reflect their interests.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settled in the US after Megxit in 2020. Since then, they have started losing their popularity in the United Kingdom. A recent YouGov survey revealed that their popularity is at an all-time low, as 68% of respondents feel negatively about them.