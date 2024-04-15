Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity in the UK hit an all-time low at 68%. A PR expert recommends they focus on reconstructing their public image, sharing personal challenges and working on projects that reflect their interests.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settled in the US after Megxit in 2020. Since then, they have started losing their popularity in the United Kingdom. A recent YouGov survey revealed that their popularity is at an all-time low, as 68% of respondents feel negatively about them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: 'Ungracious…rude… cringe…' Meghan Markle faces internet backlash after awkward moment at Polo match Meanwhile, PR expert Lynn Carratt believes all is not lost for the royal couple. Speaking to The Mirror, she suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could still revive their image by following these strategies.

Rebuild the brand According to Lynn, Harry and Meghan must focus on reconstructing their public image. This could involve more than just making appearances. They need a strategic overhaul of how they present themselves, both in the UK and the US. As part of this, they should be seen at events and with brands and charities that align well with their new image. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Be open about struggles Encouraging openness, the expert suggested that the couple share more about their personal challenges. By discussing their life's difficulties openly, including aspects of their life as working parents, they could become more relatable to the public.

Also Read: King Charles wants to see Archie, Lilibet; likely to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Balmoral this summer Focus on passions The expert said Harry and Meghan should focus on projects that highlight their personal interests rather than their royal background. She recommended they present a new side of their personality to the public. For instance, their new TV shows could focus on what they are passionate about.

Build bridges with royal family To improve their public image, Lynn proposed that Harry and Meghan start mending bridges with the royal family. This could help soften the public's perception and ease the existing tensions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New PR publicist Lynn suggested that hiring a new PR adviser could be a significant step. The new publicist could help them tailor their public relations strategies to effectively appeal to both the UK and US audiences.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!