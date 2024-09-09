Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declined Queen Elizabeth’s invitations; Royal Family historian explains why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declined Queen Elizabeth II's invitations in 2019, opting for six weeks in Canada. Royal Family historian Robert Lacey explains why.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published9 Sep 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declined Queen Elizabeth’s invitations; Royal Family historian explains why (Photo by SUZANNE PLUNKETT / POOL / AFP / FILE)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declined Queen Elizabeth’s invitations; Royal Family historian explains why (Photo by SUZANNE PLUNKETT / POOL / AFP / FILE)(SUZANNE PLUNKETT / POOL / AFP / FILE)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declined two invitations from Queen Elizabeth II in 2019, as Royal Family historian Robert Lacey claimed. The Queen reportedly asked the couple and their baby Archie to join her at Balmoral during the summer and later for Christmas at Sandringham.

Instead of accepting either offer, the couple spent six weeks in Canada. Lacey added that their decision had not affected the Queen, Charles or William.

Also Read | Prince William sees no future with Harry, Meghan after becoming king

According to Lacey, it all started when Harry and Meghan tried to trademark Sussex Royal products in 2019. It led to tension within the Royal Family because the Sussexes did not seek the Queen's permission.

Before engaging in business, Royal Family members typically coordinate with Buckingham Palace while the final approval comes from the monarch. It was expected that Harry would at least discuss his plans with his father. But, it didn’t happen.

Photograph of future kings

The Queen reacted. During the 2019 Christmas broadcast, she notably excluded the Sussexes, suggesting a purposeful choice not to promote the Sussex Royal brand.

Also Read | Meghan Markle not going back to acting again; here’s why

Instead, she released a photograph in January to mark the new decade. It featured herself, Prince Charles, Prince William and young Prince George, symbolising the direct line of succession.

This image highlighted the continuity of the Crown with the current monarch and three future kings. Harry, Meghan and their child were never part of it. Lacey wrote that Prince William had fully supported the idea, possibly as a subtle message to his younger brother.

Defiance of the Crown

While Harry and Meghan were in Africa, they filed three major legal cases against the British media. This was seen as another direct defiance of the staff responsible for managing the Crown's affairs and the Queen herself.

Also Read | Prince Harry, overshadowed by Meghan Markle, feels ‘isolated’ in US

It was highly unusual for Royals to engage in such significant disputes without the monarch's approval, which Harry and Meghan had neither sought nor received.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsPrince Harry and Meghan Markle declined Queen Elizabeth’s invitations; Royal Family historian explains why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.20
    10:45 AM | 9 SEP 2024
    -1.05 (-0.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    279.95
    10:45 AM | 9 SEP 2024
    -3.7 (-1.3%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    297.60
    10:45 AM | 9 SEP 2024
    -11.3 (-3.66%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.45
    10:45 AM | 9 SEP 2024
    -0.2 (-0.11%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,193.10
    10:22 AM | 9 SEP 2024
    43.55 (3.79%)

    Doms Industries

    2,724.95
    10:24 AM | 9 SEP 2024
    93.95 (3.57%)

    Usha Martin

    362.15
    10:24 AM | 9 SEP 2024
    10.85 (3.09%)

    JSW Energy

    730.00
    10:24 AM | 9 SEP 2024
    20.45 (2.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.09
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue