Prince Harry and Meghan Markle denounce ‘deranged conspiracy’ claims in explosive new royal book

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have pushed back against explosive allegations made in a new royal book, dismissing them as “deranged conspiracy and melodrama.”

The couple’s response came after excerpts from Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family by author Tom Bower surfaced.

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In a statement to Page Six, a spokesperson for the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex criticized Bower’s claims.

“Mr Bower’s commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation. This is someone who has publicly stated, ‘The monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life,’ language that speaks for itself,” the spokesperson said.

The statement continued: “[Bower] has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met. Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him.”

Claims about tensions within the royal family According to excerpts from Bower’s upcoming book, reported by Page Six, Queen Camilla allegedly told a friend that Meghan Markle had “brainwashed” Prince Harry during a period of rising tensions within the royal family.

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The book claims as per Page Six the remark came as relations between the Sussexes and other members of the monarchy deteriorated following their lavish 2018 wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Alleged confrontation with Prince William The book reportedly also describes a tense confrontation between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William.

According to Bower’s account, cited in coverage referenced by the publication, the exchange escalated during a heated argument involving Markle.

“If you don’t mind, get your finger out of my face,” the former Suits actress allegedly told William during the confrontation.

The book claims William had earlier warned Harry that the relationship with Markle was progressing too quickly.

“It’s gone too quickly,” William reportedly told his younger brother about the romance, according to Page Six.

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Concerns from Kate Middleton The book also reportedly claims that Catherine, Princess of Wales—widely known as Kate Middleton—shared concerns about the pace of the relationship.

From royal tensions to ‘Megxit’ The simmering tensions described in the book eventually preceded the couple’s dramatic departure from royal duties.

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals and moved to the United States, a decision widely referred to as “Megxit.”

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