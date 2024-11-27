Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face deportation threat but won’t leave California without a fight: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intend to stay in California despite fears of deportation. They have a solid legal team and support, while Harry's past drug use raises visa concerns.

Livemint
Published27 Nov 2024, 10:33 PM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay back in California.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay back in California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to face possible deportation and plan not to return to their California home anytime soon.

Express.co.uk reported, citing sources, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have planned to stay in their California home despite the threat of being deported from the United States.

“There are no plans [for the Sussexes] to move from the US,” the report quoted a source.

“Harry and Meghan feel at home in California, and they won’t be leaving there without a fight…….They have a very good legal team, and they have a lot of support behind them to ensure that they will be able to remain in the United States," another source told Express.co.uk.

Also Read | Prince Harry’s friend calls Royals ‘a modern family that’s very dysfunctional’

Currently, Prince Harry is facing legal proceedings over his immigration status in the US.

Prince Harry had admitted to drug abuse in the past such as consumption of cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelic mushrooms. This could be a possible ground for denial of the visa application.

A conservative think tank, Heritage Foundation, has asked for access to visa records of Prince Harry, saying that his drug use should have stopped his entry to the United States.

Also Read | Prince Harry ‘ready to forget’ differences with royal family, claims author

According to a recent ruling, the Duke of Sussex's visa application will be confidential. However, this might change under US President-elect Donald Trump's term.

Trump has earlier stated that he is considering deporting Prince Harry over his visa issues. “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own,” Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, Express.co.uk reported.

Also Read | Meghan speaks about ’separation’ with Harry after he misses Thanksgiving event

Trump's victory in the US presidential elections had “sent the Sussexes into a spin” due to his stand over the visa issue, the report said.

“Harry and Meghan are not fazed by the comments Trump made because they believe they have done everything correctly,” the report quoted a source.

“Meghan is a US citizen, and Archie has just started a new school, so to leave the place they call home isn’t even an option," it added.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the United States after leaving royal duties.

The report also stated that the couple had bought a £3.6 million villa in Portugal, near Princess Eugenie’s summer residence.

However, the villa is not ready for use and will be used as a holiday home.

“The villa in Portugal is more an investment than anything else, and construction hasn’t even been completed yet,” it said.

“It hasn’t been purchased as a new home, but more as a holiday retreat and something they can put their money into to protect their assets," the report added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 10:33 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsPrince Harry and Meghan Markle face deportation threat but won’t leave California without a fight: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    523.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    86.05 (19.66%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    307.25
    03:57 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    9.45 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.95
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    1.95 (1.42%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,199.75
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    70.95 (6.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    212.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -0.75 (-0.35%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    544.30
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -1.95 (-0.36%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,190.25
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -7.1 (-0.59%)

    Wipro share price

    582.70
    03:56 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -6.35 (-1.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,630.55
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -75.15 (-4.41%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,580.05
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -63.95 (-3.89%)

    EPL share price

    264.90
    03:47 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -8.75 (-3.2%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    645.35
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -19.25 (-2.9%)
    More from Top Losers

    Engineers India share price

    201.45
    03:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    17.45 (9.48%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    478.45
    03:40 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    38.7 (8.8%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    314.90
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    24.55 (8.46%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    1,118.20
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    85.95 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-1,310.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-1,310.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-1,310.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-1,310.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.