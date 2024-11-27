Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face deportation threat but won’t leave California without a fight: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to face possible deportation and plan not to return to their California home anytime soon.

Express.co.uk reported, citing sources, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have planned to stay in their California home despite the threat of being deported from the United States.

“There are no plans [for the Sussexes] to move from the US,” the report quoted a source.

“Harry and Meghan feel at home in California, and they won’t be leaving there without a fight…….They have a very good legal team, and they have a lot of support behind them to ensure that they will be able to remain in the United States," another source told Express.co.uk.

Currently, Prince Harry is facing legal proceedings over his immigration status in the US.

Prince Harry had admitted to drug abuse in the past such as consumption of cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelic mushrooms. This could be a possible ground for denial of the visa application.

A conservative think tank, Heritage Foundation, has asked for access to visa records of Prince Harry, saying that his drug use should have stopped his entry to the United States.

According to a recent ruling, the Duke of Sussex's visa application will be confidential. However, this might change under US President-elect Donald Trump's term.

Trump has earlier stated that he is considering deporting Prince Harry over his visa issues. “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own,” Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, Express.co.uk reported.

Also Read | Meghan speaks about ’separation’ with Harry after he misses Thanksgiving event

Trump's victory in the US presidential elections had “sent the Sussexes into a spin” due to his stand over the visa issue, the report said.

“Harry and Meghan are not fazed by the comments Trump made because they believe they have done everything correctly,” the report quoted a source.

“Meghan is a US citizen, and Archie has just started a new school, so to leave the place they call home isn’t even an option," it added.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the United States after leaving royal duties.

The report also stated that the couple had bought a £3.6 million villa in Portugal, near Princess Eugenie’s summer residence.

However, the villa is not ready for use and will be used as a holiday home.

“The villa in Portugal is more an investment than anything else, and construction hasn’t even been completed yet,” it said.