Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary, Harry - The Lost Prince, premieres on December 3, revealing Harry's royal struggles and life in California. Experts warn its reception could impact their reputation and relationship with the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face a pivotal moment as a new documentary about their lives, Harry - The Lost Prince, premieres on Germany’s ZDF network on December 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The documentary shows Harry’s struggles as a working royal, his decision to step back from royal duties in 2020 and his life in California with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The documentary is expected to highlight the ongoing rifts with the Royal Family and examine Harry’s controversial choices, including revelations from his 2023 memoir Spare. This has led to speculation about how the programme might impact their already-strained relationship with Buckingham Palace. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Public relations expert Ryan McCormick has warned that the documentary could have far-reaching consequences for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He believes the film’s reception will determine whether the couple’s popularity has declined further.

McCormick suggests that the stakes are particularly high, as the documentary’s tone and revelations could either strengthen or damage their reputation. If the film presents Harry and Meghan as grounded, relatable and humorous, it could help improve their standing with the public.

However, if it focuses on “fresh scandals" or paints them as opportunistic, it could further alienate them from the Royal Family and the audience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If the documentary reveals fresh scandals and portrays the duo as opportunists seeking to return to the well of royal family secrets, it will be a calamity for any reconciliation with Buckingham Palace. It will also hurt their reputation and likability," McCormick told Mirror US.

Heal or worsen ties? Since stepping back from royal duties, Harry and Meghan have been at the centre of global scrutiny, with their Netflix series and high-profile interviews sparking both support and criticism.