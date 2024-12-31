Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity in the U.S. has declined, according to publicist Jane Owen. Despite lucrative deals, they have not succeeded in Hollywood, appearing less together and losing their brand's appeal. Experts note an emotional drought due to their focus on individual projects.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to face challenges regarding their popularity, with their standing reportedly declining in the United States. According to Hollywood publicist Jane Owen, the couple’s reception in Hollywood has been disappointing despite being given significant opportunities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following their departure from royal duties, the couple signed high-profile deals, including a massive streaming contract. However, Owen told The Standard that they failed to capitalise on these opportunities.

"Quite frankly, they were given every opportunity to shine in Hollywood. They had a huge deal at a top streaming network with a massive budget and an audience eager to listen and watch," Owen told The Standard. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"They have done worse than nothing — they have actively destroyed the opportunities they were given. I’ve always said Hollywood could be compared to high school in terms of how people behave, and to use that analogy, they’ve become the most unpopular kids in school," she added.

Meanwhile, in 2024, Harry and Meghan adopted a new approach, focusing on individual projects rather than joint appearances. Body language expert Judi James believes that this shift created an “emotional drought" for the couple. Their recent focus on separate endeavours seems to have diluted the “romantic and professional duo" image that was their brand.

According to her, the year began positively for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. During two royal tours, the couple appeared close and affectionate, even sharing a passionate kiss during a salsa class, reinforcing their image as both romantic and professional. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Since then, though, fans have been shown a professional parting of the ways that appears to have been building slowly but carefully recently. We now go months without seeing Harry and Meghan appearing in public together," she added.