Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hosted a special guest on Thanksgiving, and she is….

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend Christmas in the US with their children and Meghan's mother. The couple enjoys intimate celebrations, often hosting friends like Gloria Steinem for Thanksgiving. 

Published23 Nov 2024, 07:46 AM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
(REUTERS)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate Christmas in the US with their kids and Meghan's mother this year. The two often prefer celebrating these occasions with close friends and family at home. Once, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted a special guest on Thanksgiving, Meghan Markle told Marie Claire in an interview on Friday.

According to the New York Post, the ‘Suits’ actress and her husband had hosted a special guest, a leading feminist voice, Gloria Steinem, once on Thanksgiving.

“Like many of us, I think you always make sure there’s room at the table for your friends who don’t have family, which is really key,” the New York Pot quoted Meghan Markle as saying.

‘Low key Thanksgiving party’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prefer to keep their most of parties simple and sweet. The former actress confessed that her Thanksgiving treat is “always pretty low-key”. She also added that the party “being close to her mom is great.”

The Duchess of Sussex also revealed how holidays have become more fun with her kids as they are growing. “I love holidays,” Meghan Markle told the outlet adding that she always tries to do something great and fun with her family during vacations. As Lilibet and Archie ar now three and five years old it is even more exciting for her to spend vacations in great locations.

Sharing her excitement of seeing her kids grow, Meghan said, “I think as a mom with children you’re just enjoying having them there, but they’re not understanding everything that’s happening yet. But now we’re at the age where I just can’t wait to see it through their lens every year..”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate this year's Christmas away from their family in the UK. According to media reports, the two haven't received any invitation from the Royal family for Christmas. However, the Sussexes were reportedly invited for the festival at at Althorp House — the childhood home of his late mother, Princess Diana.

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 07:46 AM IST
