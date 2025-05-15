Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offer ‘unwavering support’ to Brooklyn as David and Victoria Beckham clash with son

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be secretly supporting Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz. This is unlikely to go well with Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Advertisement

The media now refers to Brooklyn’s family feud as “Beckxit”, similar to Harry-Meghan’s Megxit.

The unique similarity between both couples is their family tensions. Sources say Meghan and Nicola bonded over being unfairly called “homewreckers” in the media.

Harry and Meghan recently hosted them for dinner at their Montecito home in California. The couples shared their personal struggles, according to MailOnline.

Meghan reportedly had a deep conversation with Nicola and felt sympathy for her. Harry also offered support to Brooklyn. The Duke of Sussex apparently comforted the Beckham boy by identifying the pain of family problems.

A source familiar with the meeting told The Sun: “Harry and Meghan were very empathetic and very kind to them both. Harry was fully aware of the situation and offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through similar.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Prince Harry knocks on random houses after raising alarm about lack of security

Read More

The four are said to have exchanged phone numbers and promised to stay in touch. Brooklyn and Nicola live in Los Angeles. They are believed to have enjoyed the kindness shown by the Sussexes.

However, this new friendship might upset David and Victoria Beckham. The legendary footballer and his Spice Girl wife reportedly had a fallout with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier over story leaks.

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly distanced himself from old UK friends and now follows his wife Nicola’s LA lifestyle. This may sound like a similar story involving Prince Harry, who has left his UK home and now lives in the United States with his American wife.

Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria, are said to be upset as the couple skipped David Beckham's 50th birthday. Meanwhile, Prince Harry claims that King Charles has cut him off. Advertisement

What happened between Brooklyn and his parent? Brooklyn Beckham’s ongoing feud with his parents, David and Victoria, seems linked to his wife Nicola Peltz. Reports suggest Nicola feels the David Beckham family treated her badly and encouraged Brooklyn to stay away. Some friends claim that David scolds Brooklyn while Victoria pretends to make peace.

Another issue is Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who once dated Brooklyn. Brooklyn and Nicola avoid family events if she’s present, including David’s birthday.